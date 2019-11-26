Catalytic converter stolen off Salvation Army van in Parksville

‘I’m very shocked and disappointed that someone would steal from the Salvation Army’

A catalytic converter was stolen off this Salvation Army van in Parksville on Nov. 25. (Submitted photo)

A Salvation Army van has had its catalytic converter stolen in Parksville during an especially pressing financial time, says Mt. Arrowsmith Salvation Army business manager Bonnie Brown.

Brown said the theft likely occurred overnight on Nov. 25. Even though insurance might cover part of the cost, it will still be a financial burden to the organization, she said.

The van is one of two that delivers to the local food bank.

“I’m very shocked and disappointed that someone would steal from the Salvation Army and steal from the food bank van,” she said. “We’ll have to pay for the repairs, whether it goes through our insurance or not.”

READ MORE: Parksville-area thieves target catalytic converters

Located under the car, the parts are usually stolen by cutting the connection from the exhaust system. Although cars can function without them, their absence increases the amount of toxic gases and pollutants emitted and can impact the overall running of your vehicle. Palladium, rhodium and platinum are all contained in the converters — precious metals that can be sold for scrap.

If anyone has any information, please call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter