The Salish Orca departed on its inaugural sailing from Comox en route to Powell River in May 2017. Photo by Erin Haluschak

‘Catastrophic failure’ results in multiple cancellations on Comox-Powell River ferry route

BC Ferries will bring in the Salish Eagle from the Southern Gulf Island route to help backlog

Due to a “catastrophic failure” of one of the Salish Orca’s thrusters Thursday (Sept.9), multiple sailings between Comox and Powell River have been cancelled.

Engineers and technicians will work on a repair plan and timeline, said Deborah Marshall, executive director with public affairs for BC Ferries, however, the corporation will bring in the Salish Eagle from the Southern Gulf Island route.

It will be leaving Tsawwassen bound for Comox late Friday (Sept.10) morning.

Marshall noted the Salish Eagle will assume service on the Comox-Powell River route at 5:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately we are having to cancel service on the route until the Salish Eagle arrives. (It) will provide service on the route until further notice.”

As of Friday morning, the cancelled sailings between Little River and Powell River are:

6:15 a.m. departing Little River

8:05 a.m. departing Powell River

9:55 a.m. departing Little River

11:50 a.m. departing Powell River

3:25 p.m. departing Little River

5:15 p.m. departing Powell River

The corporation said customers with reservations on the cancelled sailings will have their bookings fees refunded; travel will revert to a standby basis.

The Salish Orca began service on the route in May 2017 – the first ferry in the province to operate on liquefied natural gas (LNG).


