Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development Celina Caesar-Chavannes rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 25, 2018. Celina Caesar-Chavannes has informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she will no longer be part of a the Liberal caucus and will sit as an independent MP. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Celina Caesar-Chavannes has informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that she’s leaving the federal Liberal caucus and will sit as an independent MP.

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott — two cabinet ministers who resigned over the SNC-Lavalin affair.

READ MORE: Jane Philpott resigns from Trudeau cabinet

She also accused Trudeau earlier this month of reacting with anger and hostility when she informed him that she would not be seeking re-election this fall.

Caesar-Chavannes, first elected in 2015, has been a relatively high-profile backbencher, primarily as an advocate for the rights of black Canadians.

She also made news in 2016 when she openly talked about her battle with depression.

At the time, Caesar-Chavannes, who was initially named parliamentary secretary to the prime minister, praised Trudeau’s understanding of mental illness but she has since soured on his leadership.

The Canadian Press

