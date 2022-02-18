CENSUS: Mount Waddington Regional District sees small decrease in population from 2016 to 2021

RDMW Chair Andrew Hory was surprised by the statistics as he thought the region might have grown

As a whole, the Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) saw a small decrease in population.

The 2016 census listed 11,035 people residing in the district, and the 2021 census statistics listed there was now only 10,839, which turned out to be a 1.8 decrease in population over the last six years.

When asked to comment, RDMW Chair Andrew Hory stated he was surprised by the statistics.

“I had the impression that we might have actually gone up as a whole for a change but I see that is not the case,” he said. “Coal Harbour specifically went up which was also surprising as I had not noticed any obvious increase.”

Hory noted he hopes to see the region’s population start to rise again, but “perhaps it is not realistic to expect to reach historical highs any time soon but for us all to keep functioning, for restaurants to have customers, stores, arenas — business or community centre — anything at all that we currently value as an opportunity — all rely on having enough people around to keep them viable.”

He added that with the housing vacancy rate being so low (which is its own problem as it is very challenging across the board to fill positions as applicants struggle to find somewhere to live), “it is clear we have a lot of vacation homes that sit empty for most of the year. We might actually go up in population if we can figure out a solution to that … I think the North Island is a great place to live and raise a family and will remain so into the future — but a bit of population rise and more students in schools and all the collateral that goes along with that would be great to see.”

Census statistics for the areas inside the RDMW are as follows:

Port Hardy

Census population in 2006 – 3,822;

Census population in 2011 – 4,008;

Census population in 2016 – 4,132;

Census population in 2021 – 3,902;

There was a -5.6 per cent decrease in population from 2016 to 2021.

Port McNeill

Census population in 2006 – 2,623;

Census population in 2011 – 2,505;

Census population in 2016 – 2,337;

Census population in 2021 – 2,356;

There was a 0.8 per cent increase in population from 2016 to 2021.

Hyde Creek (including Nimpkish Heights)

Census population in 2006 – 736;

Census population in 2011 – 756;

Census population in 2016 – 750;

Census population in 2021 – 764;

There was a 1.9 per cent increase in population from 2016 to 2021.

Port Alice

Census population in 2006 – 821;

Census population in 2011 – 805;

Census population in 2016 – 664;

Census population in 2021 – 739;

There was a 11.3 per cent increase in population from 2016 to 2021.

Sointula

Census population in 2006 – 594;

Census population in 2011 – 576;

Census population in 2016 – 517;

Census population in 2021 – 513;

There was a -0.8 per cent decrease in population from 2016 to 2021.

Alert Bay

Census population in 2006 – 456;

Census population in 2011 – 445;

Census population in 2016 – 479;

Census population in 2021 – 449;

There was a -6.3 per cent decrease in population from 2016 to 2021.

Woss

Census population in 2006 – 259;

Census population in 2011 – 235;

Census population in 2016 – 189;

Census population in 2021 – 206;

There was a 9.0 per cent increase in population from 2016 to 2021.

Coal Harbour

Census population in 2006 – 176;

Census population in 2011 – 180;

Census population in 2016 – 139;

Census population in 2021 – 174;

There was a 25.2 per cent increase in population from 2016 to 2021.

Quatsino

Census population in 2006 – 56;

Census population in 2011 – 47;

Census population in 2016 – 43;

Census population in 2021 – 58;

There was a 34.9 per cent increase in population from 2016 to 2021.

Winter Harbour

Census population in 2006 – 20;

Census population in 2011 – 20;

Census population in 2016 – 5;

Census population in 2021 – 15;

There was a 200.0 per cent increase in population from 2016 to 2021.

Holberg

Census population in 2006 – 110;

Census population in 2011 – 51;

Census population in 2016 – 35;

Census population in 2021 – 15;

There was a -57.1 per cent decrease in population from 2016 to 2021.

