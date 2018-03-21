Charges formally laid against Nanaimo city manager

City of Nanaimo CAO Tracy Renee Samra charged with fear of injury/damage by another person

The highest-ranking employee with the City of Nanaimo has been charged in relation to an incident that allegedly took place at city hall earlier this year.

Tracy Renee Samra, chief administrative officer with the city, was charged with fear of injury/damage by another person.

A court date has been scheduled for March 27.

Sheila Gurrie, city clerk, confirmed that Samra has been charged and that the city was made aware of it earlier today.

“We cannot comment at this time, but it is an going criminal issue,” she said. “We were notified about it … I personally found out today and I believe it was this morning that we were notified.”

Mayor Bill McKay said he was made aware of the charges this afternoon, but could not comment further. He said Samra is still on leave.

According to Daniel McLaughlin, Crown counsel spokesman, Michael Klein, special prosecutor in the case, has not authorized any comment at this time.

-with files from Karl Yu/The News Bulletin