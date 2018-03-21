Charges formally laid against Nanaimo city manager

City of Nanaimo CAO Tracy Renee Samra charged with fear of injury/damage by another person

The highest-ranking employee with the City of Nanaimo has been charged in relation to an incident that allegedly took place at city hall earlier this year.

Tracy Renee Samra, chief administrative officer with the city, was charged with fear of injury/damage by another person.

A court date has been scheduled for March 27.

RELATED: City investigating ‘allegation of significant concern’

RELATED: No word on CAO’s status a month after threats

Sheila Gurrie, city clerk, confirmed that Samra has been charged and that the city was made aware of it earlier today.

“We cannot comment at this time, but it is an going criminal issue,” she said. “We were notified about it … I personally found out today and I believe it was this morning that we were notified.”

Mayor Bill McKay said he was made aware of the charges this afternoon, but could not comment further. He said Samra is still on leave.

According to Daniel McLaughlin, Crown counsel spokesman, Michael Klein, special prosecutor in the case, has not authorized any comment at this time.

RELATED: Video shows assault at Nanaimo city meeting

-with files from Karl Yu/The News Bulletin

Previous story
UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault

Just Posted

B.C. Scientists witness first-ever documented killer whale infanticide

“It’s horrifying and fascinating at the same time.”

Port McNeill gets yarn bombed

Colourful crochet creations pop up all over town

Port Hardy Council approves construction of the Multiplex project

Goahead given to “phase one” of the process

Pacific Coastal Airlines in the hot seat at council meeting

Boothroyd noted Pacific Coastal Airlines “Give is larger than the size of our footprint.”

Sedin Family Foundation sponsors Port Hardy youth to attend leadership conference and Canucks game

“I’m really grateful to the Sedins for making it possible”

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Scientists witness first-ever documented killer whale infanticide

“It’s horrifying and fascinating at the same time.”

Charges formally laid against Nanaimo city manager

City of Nanaimo CAO Tracy Renee Samra charged with fear of injury/damage by another person

Okanagan Falls winery showing international photo project

Liquidity Wines will be sole Canadian show of National Geographic’s Photo Ark

Lawyer for one suspect in beating of man with autism says he’s not guilty

Ronjot Singh Dhami will turn himself in, lawyer said

Liberals awarded $100,000 contract to man at centre of Facebook data controversy

Christopher Wylie says his voter-profiling company collected private information from 50 million Facebook users

Facebook’s Zuckerberg admits mistakes in privacy scandal

Zuckerberg admits to privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm, but no apology

UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault

Dave Murray, convicted this past fall, hired a private investigator to intrude on the victim’s life.

Most Read