Charges have been laid against a driver involved in a crash that resulted in the death of a 74-year-old woman at the intersection of Cranberry Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway in May 2021. (News Bulletin file photo)

Charges laid related to fatal crash last year on the highway in Nanaimo

Colin Hewitt, 50, faces numerous driving causing death charges, next court appearance Sept. 12

More than a year after a driver died in a crash in south Nanaimo, charges have been laid against the other driver involved.

A 74-year-old woman died in a crash at Cranberry Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway on May 20, 2021, just before 9 p.m.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Thursday, Sept. 1, advising that charges of dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and impaired operation over .08 causing death have been laid against Colin Hewitt, 50.

Police attended Hewitt’s residence on Friday, Aug. 26, and arrested him, noted the release, and a bail hearing was held the same day.

Hewitt was released from custody and will have a court appearance Tuesday, Sept. 12, in provincial court in Nanaimo.

