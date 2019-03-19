Chief Administrative Officer officially appointed in Port McNeill

Pete Nelson-Smith has officially graduated all the way from Harbour Manager to the new Chief Administrator Officer (CAO) for the Town of Port McNeill.

“The Town of Port McNeill is pleased to welcome Peter Nelson-Smith to the position of CAO,” said Mayor Gaby Wickstrom via press release. “Pete brings with him 17 years of municipal experience. He began his career with the Town of Port McNeill as our harbour manager, was then promoted to deputy administrator and finally acting CAO for the last six months. We are pleased to have him join the team and look forward to the coming years as we plan for the future of our community.”