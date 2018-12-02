TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO The Town of Port McNeill’s Chief Administrative Officer, Sue Harvey (not pictured), has announced her retirement.

Chief Administrative Officer Sue Harvey’s retirement announced by Town of Port McNeill

Deputy Administrator Pete Nelson-Smith has been promoted to acting administrator until Dec. 17.

Port McNeill’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Sue Harvey will be retiring near the end of December.

At the town’s last council meeting on Nov. 19, Port McNeill Mayor Gaby Wickstrom made the big announcement, stating it was time to let everybody in attendance know that Harvey has put in her notice.

Wickstrom also stated that Deputy Administrator Pete Nelson-Smith has now been promoted to acting administrator until Dec. 17, after which a decision will be made regarding a full-time appointment to the position.

Back in December of 2017, Harvey verbally relayed her intention to mayor and council that she would be retiring at the end of 2018. Later on at council’s Oct. 1 meeting in 2018, Harvey submitted her written letter of retirement in an in-camera (private) session.

According to Nelson-Smith, he was chosen by the town for the role of deputy administrator as a “method of succession planning.”

Nelson-Smith was previously the harbour manager for the Town of Port McNeill. He was tasked by mayor and council back in May of 2016 to revamp the town’s harbour rates to make sure they appropriate for all residents, which ended up being his most noteworthy act during his tenure as manager of the harbour.

Harvey was unavailable for comment when contacted by The Gazette, but Wickstrom noted that “Sue has worked for the Town of Port McNeill since 2006. In that time she has worked as receptionist, deputy administrator and most recently, CAO. We have appreciated Sue’s dedication to the town and the councils she has worked with. We wish her the very best as she begins her retirement and has the opportunity to spend more time in her roll as grandmother.”

Previous story
Bush mourned as a great statesman, a man of uncommon decency

Just Posted

Chief Administrative Officer Sue Harvey’s retirement announced by Town of Port McNeill

Deputy Administrator Pete Nelson-Smith has been promoted to acting administrator until Dec. 17.

A Brush with Henschel: Hecht Beach at low tide

This beach defies literary description so I will let the painting fill in the blanks!

Rainbow Country Daycare selected as prototype site for B.C. childcare initiative

The daycare is the only one across the North Island that was selected for the cost-saving program.

Sunset Elementary School films music video for national class challenge

Students take part in exciting challenge for chance to win $5,000 worth of instruments.

WFP’s Englewood operation to reopen in March following four-month winter closure

“The four-month window I don’t think is unusual,” due to weather constraints says WFP’s chief forester

Bush mourned as a great statesman, a man of uncommon decency

Former President George H.W. Bush died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94

Vancouver esports entry in the Overwatch League to be known as the Titans

The Vancouver Titans will join the Toronto Defiant and six other new teams for 2019

UBC scientist to share experiences rehabilitating orangutans in Indonesia

Jacqueline Sunderland-Groves spent eight years with the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation

97 rats surrendered to SPCA from B.C. home

Intake of 97 pet rats puts strain on SPCA branch

NHL expansion to Seattle appears to be a slam dunk, but other questions remain

When Seattle will actually hit the ice and how the NHL will realign two of its four divisions remain unanswered

‘Bit frightening:’ Study finds most Canadian cities fail on climate change plans

Scientists are increasingly able to attribute extreme weather events to the influence of climate change

Out with the old: Trump to kill old NAFTA to push Congress to approve USMCA

Trump, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto signed the new U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement

B.C. VIEWS: The art of announcing things you haven’t done yet

Clinging to power, John Horgan and Andrew Weaver imagine a dynasty

Stars rally late to edge Canucks 2-1

Victoria’s Benn sets up Radulov for game-winner

Most Read