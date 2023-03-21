West Shore RCMP saw an increase in the number of child pornography cases it investigated in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

West Shore RCMP saw an increase in the number of child pornography cases it investigated in 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Child pornography investigations double on Greater Victoria’s West Shore

Six offenders convicted since last September

Child pornography investigations undertaken by West Shore RCMP doubled last year compared to 2021.

The police force said the possession, distribution and production of child pornography represent the majority of cases handled by its serious crime unit – a department that also investigates attempted murder, aggravated assault and firearm-related offences.

There were 39 child porn investigations by West Shore RCMP in 2022, up from 19 the year prior. Police in a Monday (March 20) news release highlighted how investigations have led to six convictions since last September. The RCMP said those investigations are complex and rely heavily on policing resources as they include obtaining production orders, search warrants, conducting surveillance and analyzing enormous amounts of data.

The investigations into those various cases ranged from eight months to two and a half years to complete and led to offenders getting between a seven-month conditional sentence to four years in jail. The six offenders – five of them being men – were all between the ages of 18 and 40.

“Though the number of these investigations appears to be increasing year over year, the unit takes some comfort in these recent convictions,” said Sgt. Thana Hodge.

ALSO READ: West Shore RCMP launches special unit to investigate sex crimes

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestshore RCMP

Previous story
Gun-pointing incident leads to charges; seizure of firearms, stolen property
Next story
Suspects identified, no arrests made as hate crimes team investigates Kelowna bus stop assault

Just Posted

Ty Koch and Nico Rhodes will be playing at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy March 26. (Submitted photo)
North Island Concert Society announces new concert for March 26

Port Hardy's indoor swimming pool has been under construction since July of 2021. (District of Port Hardy Facebook photo)
New liner finally arrives for Port Hardy’s dormant indoor swimming pool

This figure, shown at the Vernon Winter Carnival, is also the mascot for the Quebec Winter Carnival. What is the name of this mascot? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?

Black Press file photo
Fisheries and Oceans Canada faces deluge of calls to improve `suspect’ science