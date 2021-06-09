Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)

Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix said recent sex crimes charges against Interior Health’s top doctor won’t impede the health authority’s COVID-19 response.

Dr. Albert de Villiers, Interior Health’s chief medical health officer, was arrested and charged in Kelowna on Tuesday, June 8, on sexual assault and sexual interference charges.

“These are serious charges. They are very concerning to us and everyone at Interior Health in particular,” said Dix, adding his comments are limited as the matter works its way through the judicial system.

“What I can say is that it won’t distract us at all, anyone at Interior Health, from protecting people from COVID-19.”

Dix confirmed de Villiers has been placed on leave, though his employment status remains unconfirmed by Interior Health. His name has been removed from the health authority’s website.

Dr. Sue Pollock will take on the role on Monday, June 14. Pollock previously served as Interior Health’s interim chief medical health officer between January 2020 and August 2020.

“She’s an outstanding leader and I have full confidence in her,” Dix said.

The charges are out of Grande Prairie, Alta., where de Villiers served as the lead medical health officer of Alberta’s north zone for 16 years before taking the Interior Health job in August 2020.

RCMP in Grande Prairie said it received a report on May 28 of sexual offences against a young child that allegedly took place between 2018 and 2020. Mounties investigated the matter alongside the Caribou Child & Youth Centre, which works with children and youth who are the victims of crime or abuse.

He was released from police custody on Wednesday afternoon on conditions and is next scheduled to appear in court on June 30 in Grande Prairie.

READ MORE: Interior Health top doctor released on bail after sex crimes charges involving child

READ MORE: Interior Health’s top doctor charged with sex crimes against child in Alberta

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. approves deferral of old-growth logging at Fairy Creek, Walbran valleys
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Just Posted

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed in December. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Oil from vessel that sank in 1968 off Vancouver Island to be removed

DFO hires Florida firm to carefully remove oil from MV Schiedyk in Nootka Sound starting in mid-June

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com and we will publish online and in print.
Dr. Armogam ‘has been invested in, and an integral part of, this community for 15 years’

‘We respectfully request Island Health to reconsider its position’

Port Hardy Fire Rescue puts out early morning fire. (Adam Harding / Port Hardy Fire Rescue photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue puts out early morning container fire near apartment block

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335

NISS student Sandra Cook cut the ribbon as First Nations connection and support workers Ida Miller and Pearl Brotchie watched. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
NISS holds grand opening for newly renovated science room

‘It was two rooms, and now it’s been made into a space for four rooms’

A massive crowd showed up at Highland Manor on Thursday afternoon for a special ceremony from local First Nations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Healing ceremony held at Highland Manor in Port Hardy

The ceremony was put together in answer to numerous overdose deaths and suicides recently in town

FILE – A view of Hudson Bay Mountain Resort and surroundings near Smithers, B.C., on Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The trail makes for a bracing hike to Crater Lake (unseen). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
Tourism, hospitality sector digs in for 2nd COVID summer amid wait for border re-opening

Government decisions on travel will be the deciding factor for much of B.C.’s tourism and hospitality industry

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
Child sex crimes charges against Interior’s top doc won’t impact pandemic response: Dix

Dr. Albert de Villiers is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference

Alberta resident Rocky Whitford was found dead inside a GR Baker Hospital bathroom due to an apparent suicide on May 13. (Submitted Photo)
Widow of man in mental health distress questions Cariboo hospital protocol

Warning: This story contains details about suicide that may be distressing.

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser. Photo submitted
Off-duty RCMP officer bear sprayed, makes arrest following Island theft

“The commitment to the safety of our community by this member is indisputable.”

(Black Press Media files)
First Nation condemns ‘inadequate’ punishment of B.C. lawyer who took on ’60s scoop cases

Stephen Bronstein was suspended for one month and fined $4,000

Health-care workers wait for airline passengers at a COVID-19 testing centre at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Travel quarantine rules set to ease for fully vaxed Canadians, permanent residents

Business groups welcomed the proposed change, still calling for a clear restart plan

NDP MP Leah Gazan rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
NDP calls on Ottawa to recognize residential schools as genocide

MP wants institutions acknowledged as the deliberate, systematic destruction of a cultural group

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service set up a live trap on Ben McGuffie’s property on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Ben McGuffie
Quadra Island farmer throws rock at grizzly to protect goats

Conservation Officers asking people to call RAPP number immediately if they see the bear

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry prepares a daily update on the coronavirus pandemic, April 21, 2020. (B.C. Government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 decline continues, 148 new cases Wednesday

Vaccine clinics busy, 3.7 million doses delivered so far

Most Read