The preschool at Saint Mary’s School in Chilliwack was closed Friday, and the elementary school postponed opening after verbal threats were made by a man who attended on Wednesday and Thursday. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

A verbal, in-person threat to a Chilliwack Catholic priest and the principal of the adjacent Catholic school has the RCMP involved and the closure of the preschool for Friday.

A letter sent to parents with children at Saint Mary’s School on Thursday outlined the threats and the school’s response.

“On Wednesday morning, there was an individual who attended mass and made some verbal threats towards the priest and principal,” the letter signed by Johanna Chiappetta. “The RCMP was called and a police report was made.”

As a result of the threat and repeated visits by the individual, for precautionary reasons, the elementary school postponed opening until 10:45 a.m. on Friday and the preschool was closed for the day.

The note from the school also told parents the make, model and licence plate on the vehicle driven by the person who made the threat.

On Thursday, the man returned and attended the 8 a.m. mass again.

“The police [were] called and he was escorted off the premises,” Chiappetta wrote. “Before leaving, the individual did say that he would come back again tomorrow morning.”

Police confirmed they would be present Friday before 8 a.m. if he showed up, despite being ordered to stay away.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail confirmed the police were involved and said the man was intercepted on Thursday and is now at Chilliwack General Hospital under evaluation, with the RCMP’s social chronic program is involved.

Rail said the police were told, in part, that the individual was “preaching” to the priest and challenging their beliefs. He added that there was no real danger presented to the school, but police are investigating and the status of the case is fluid.

“The safety of students and schools remain a priority,” Rail said.

One parishioner said she wanted to attend Saint Mary’s Catholic Church Friday because her aunt is dying. But then she found out about the threats.

“After seeing all the New Zealand appalling hate crime, I am upset the local threat to our priest and church has caused my entire family fears from going to our normal place of worship and school,” said the woman who asked not to be named.

• READ MORE: Mass shootings at New Zealand mosques kill 49; 1 man charged

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Golden retriever stolen from backyard in B.C. returned home
Next story
B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

Just Posted

Pacific Coastal’s 2019 summer schedule offers new, non-stop service from Vancouver to Port Hardy and Bella Bella

Pacific Coastal Airlines is pleased to announce its 2019 Summer Schedule for… Continue reading

Mowi Canada West releases statement on Nanaimo teenager’s workplace death

“Our thoughts are with the family at this time, all of us at Mowi are devastated by this tragedy.”

MLA Claire Trevena talks 12 new licensed child care spaces to Port Hardy

“Parents have struggled to find adequate child care for years”

MLA Claire Trevena welcomes funding for school upgrades

“For 16 years, the BC Liberals cut funding for our school districts”

Teenager dies in workplace accident off the coast of Port Hardy

National champion BMXer from Nanaimo died Sunday, March 10

Fashion Fridays: Rocking overalls

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

PRESS RELEASE: Breast cancer screening program coming to Port Hardy

April 23-25 in Port Hardy – Thunderbird Mall, 8950 Granville Street.

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Okanagan father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Most Read