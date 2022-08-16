Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Chilliwack man confirmed as Kelowna homicide victim

The incident happened outside the Liquid Zoo

The identity of the man killed outside of the Liquid Zoo in Kelowna on the weekend has been confirmed as Nicholas (Nick) Epp.

Nick’s wife Dottie confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Nick and Dottie recently moved to Kelowna from Chilliwack with their three children.

Black Press has reached out to the family for comment.

Kelowna RCMP has released images of a person of interest in the case.

READ MORE: Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

No charges have been laid at this time.

READ MORE: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. investigationBreaking NewschilliwackHomicideKelowna

Previous story
Columbia River salmon are at the core of ancient religion
Next story
Dead Bella Coola woman transported to morgue in back of police truck

Just Posted

VIHA logo
Overnight service interruption extended at Cormorant Island Community Health Centre

Port McNeill mayor Gaby Wickstrom is running for office again. (Supplied photo)
Port McNeill mayor announces she will be running again in next municipal election

North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre Society logo
The North Island Crisis and Counselling Centre reopens safe shelter

Two new fires (orange diamonds) were caused by lightning strikes between Aug. 11 and 12. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Dashboard
Lightning strikes spark two fires in North Island region