A map of the area where the helicopter survey was conducted last August in the North Island. (GEOSCIENCE BC PHOTO)

Claims already being staked after GeoScience BC report released

In the first 15 days following the report, a total of 34 new claims were staked.

Within 60 seconds of the new Geoscience BC Minerals Project (covering Northern Vancouver Island) being released, the first claim had been staked.

The speed with which that claim was staked could be attributed to both the new digital based staking process and the depth and breadth of Geoscience BC’s report.

Presenting to a packed room and hosted by the Port McNeill & District Chamber of Commerce, Geoscience BC held an open house in Port McNeill on Feb. 18 to announce the results from last summer’s mineral survey of northern Vancouver Island.

Speaking at the presentation, Richard Truman, Director, External Relations at Geoscience BC explained how the goal of the not for profit organization was to accelerate and capitalize the economic opportunities for our region.

To assist in achieving those outcomes, their Northern Vancouver Island Minerals Project undertook an aerial survey last summer that covered over 6,000 square kilometres, stretching between Port McNeill in the north and Tahsis in the southwest. The landmass covered represented approximately 20 per cent of the total area of the Island.

Vancouver Island has a long history of mining and mineral exploration but according to Geoscience BC, there are still areas on the northern Island that remain relatively under-explored. Truman explained how the project was designed to provide current and unbiased information to help in exploration and aid in the development of those resources.

In order to facilitate that growth, Geoscience BC felt it was necessary to provide new and reliable research data along with updated geological maps that would help identify areas where mineral exploration may lead to new mines and provide economic benefits to communities here on the North Island.

Cost for the project was $1.1 million and Truman estimates that for every dollar invested in the project, six dollars in new exploration investment will be returned to the region.

In the first 15 days following the report, a total of 34 new claims were staked within the survey region.

Geoscience BC feels, “The information generated by this project may spark a new wave of mineral exploration activity in this region.” The information is available to the public and, according to Geoscience BC, “should help the exploration sector, communities, Indigenous groups and governments make informed decisions about responsible natural resource development.”

Industry experts agree, says Greg Neeld, President & CEO, Hawkeye Gold and Diamond Inc, explaining: “This vital information will be key to new mineral exploration and potential discovery creating economic benefits to communities…”

Dallas Smith, President, Nanwakolas Council Board of Directors echoed Neeld’s confidence, adding: “Public geoscience data will bring new mineral exploration interest and investment to the Island.”

And Kendra Johnston, President & CEO, AME (Association for Mineral Exploration) feels the data from this project will be of benefit and used by grassroots prospectors all the way through to multinational mining corporations.

Geoscience BC is an independent, not for profit, public geoscience research society that gathers and provides to the public, data about British Columbia’s minerals, energy and water resources. Geoscience BC feels this in turn advances knowledge, informs responsible development, encourages investment and stimulates innovation.

For more information or to view the reports, visit www.georscienbc.com

– Bill McQuarrie article

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

mining

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness
Next story
Alice Munro among Nobel Prize winners urging Trudeau to deny Alberta oilsands project

Just Posted

Claims already being staked after GeoScience BC report released

In the first 15 days following the report, a total of 34 new claims were staked.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Waulkwass River

A kingfisher and some trumpeter swans came by close enough to get a few shots.

Port Hardy RCMP investigating drug offences

Both vehicle occupants may face future charges related to the suspected drugs and cash.

Port McNeill’s Barb Drennan named forest technologist of the year

“Her work with the Heiltsuk First Nation is a model for other forest professionals”

UPDATED: Forest industry supporters and convoy deliver petition at B.C. legislature in Victoria

Petition is in favour of ‘working forests’

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Sports Talk with Tyson: Winning isn’t everything

“regardless of the outcome, I gave everything I had and I left it all on the mats.”

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Youth-led report calls on B.C. government to create plan to end youth homelessness

There are no dedicated programs for youth homelessness at federal, provincial level, report says

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Police say will remove officers only if hereditary chiefs keep road open to pipeline workers

Petition slams Victoria councillor who chastised police after Wetsuweten protest

Ben Isitt calls effort to get him suspended is not a ‘reliable barometer of public opinion’

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Most Read