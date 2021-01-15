Police and fire crews at work at a fire scene at Mount Prevost School (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Police and fire crews at work at a fire scene at Mount Prevost School (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Classes cancelled by fire at a Duncan-area school for the second time this week

Fire this morning at Duncan area middle school follows Monday blaze at nearby elementary

For the second time this week there’s been a fire at a Cowichan Valley School District school.

Classes were cancelled at Drinkwater Elementary School on Monday, Jan. 11 after an early morning fire outside the building, near the gym, and left halls and classrooms smelling of smoke.

SEE RELATED: Classes cancelled at Drinkwater Elementary after fire

On Friday, North Cowichan’s South End fire hall were called just after 7 a.m. to another fire, again, outside the school building.

This time, it was Ecole Mount Prevost School, just a couple of blocks away from Drinkwater Elementary. Again, the fire caused damage and sent smoke into classrooms.

A notice from the Cowichan Valley School District alerted students that there would be no classes today.

“Due to how close the fire was to the school, there will be no classes today . The cause of the fire is still under investigation and we’ll update when we have more information,” said the notice.

There was a small fire outside École Mount Prevost school early this morning. The North Cowichan Fire Department and…

Posted by Cowichan Valley School District on Friday, January 15, 2021

Firefighters called for RCMP, who got to the scene first. Though the flames had been extinguished by a citizen, RCMP reported to fire crews the fire was starting back up again. The fire was extinguished but damage had been done and smoke was again a problem.

It was a busy morning for some of Cowichan’s most dutiful volunteers.

At the same time crews from the South End hall on their way to the fire scene came upon a car accident on Sherman Road and before the hour was done, firefighters were called to a van fire at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 18.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cowichan valleySchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Quota debate heats up on the eve of Vancouver Island herring fishery
Next story
ICBC gets green light to slash car insurance rates by 15% starting in May

Just Posted

Black Press media file
Port McNeill RCMP catch alleged drunk driver who didn’t expect breathalyzer due to COVID-19

The driver provided breathalyzer samples in excess of 3.5 times the legal limit.

Port Alice from the waterfront on a rainy day. (Zoë Ducklow photo)
Port Alice locals express dissatisfaction with their cell phone carriers

Bad cell service not okay, locals say

Island Health’s COVID-19 testing site for the Comox Valley is located at inspection bays at the ICBC Claim Centre at 505 Crowne Isle Blvd. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health sets new daily COVID-19 case record despite stagnant provincial infection rates

Island Health Authority recorded 34 new cases on Jan. 13

The Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion building. (Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion Facebook photo)
Four local Legions nab federal support money

The Royal Canadian Legion received $14 million for disbursement to branches across Canada

The barge sank again on Jan. 8 and is still resting under water. (Bill McQuarrie photo)
UPDATE: Barge will stay under water in Port McNeill marina until February

The sunken barge was reported to Environment Canada.

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
536 COVID cases, 7 deaths reported as B.C. finds its first case of South African variant

Henry said 69,746 people have received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.

Forestry companies in B.C. agree to abide by the cedar protocols based on traditional laws of the First Nation members of the Nanwakolas Council. (Photo courtesy, Nanwakolas Council)
Landmark deal sees B.C. forest firms treat big cedars like a First Nation would

Western Forest Products, Interfor among companies to adapt declaration drafted by Nanwakolas Council

A northern resident killer whale shows injuries sustained by a collision with a vessel in B.C. waters. (Photo supplied by Ocean Wise Conservation Association)
Coast Guard ramps up protections for B.C. whales

First-ever Marine Mammal Desk will enhance cetacean reporting and enforcement

Two toucans sit on tree at an unidentified zoo. (Pixabay.com)
BC SPCA calls for ban on exotic animal trade after 50 parrots, toucans pass through YVR

One toucan was found dead and several others were without food

Smaller egg farmers find themselves in a David and Goliath situation when it comes to major producers and chain-grocery store shelf space. (Citizen file)
Vancouver Island egg producer cries foul over ‘Island’ label

Egg farmer frustrated with regulations allowing mainland-laid eggs to be labelled ‘Island’

Police and fire crews at work at a fire scene at Mount Prevost School (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Classes cancelled by fire at a Duncan-area school for the second time this week

Fire this morning at Duncan area middle school follows Monday blaze at nearby elementary

Nanaimo RCMP seek public assistance after numerous tire slashings between Jan. 12-14. (News Bulletin file)
Police seek public’s help after ‘tire slashing spree’ in central Nanaimo

Ten reports of slashed tires in the last three days, say Nanaimo RCMP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials say country will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

New rates are set to kick in on May 1, marking the largest reduction in ICBC’s 40-year history. (Pixabay.com)
ICBC gets green light to slash car insurance rates by 15% starting in May

The new rates are set to kick in on May 1

Most Read