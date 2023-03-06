CN rail trains are shown at a train yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. CN workers have backed a strike vote with negotiations set to resume on a contract for around 3,000 Canadian employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

CN rail trains are shown at a train yard in Vaughan, Ont., on Monday, June 20, 2022. CN workers have backed a strike vote with negotiations set to resume on a contract for around 3,000 Canadian employees.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

CN workers back union strike mandate as contract talks for 3,000 employees continue

Another round of talks set for next week in Unifor contract negotiations

CN workers backed a strike vote with negotiations set to resume on a contract for around 3,000 Canadian employees.

Unifor announced Sunday that workers with Local 100 are 98 per cent in favour of a strike while those with Council 4000 voted 97 per cent to back job action.

The union says the two sides are in the final stages of negotiations, with another round of talks set for next week.

Unifor says it broke off talks with CN last month and started the strike vote as it called on the railway company to withdraw concessions.

Unifor has said some concessions include loss of accrued vacation entitlements, removal of consent for early retirement at age 55, and a flex benefit plan that does not expand coverage and would make workers to pay for services such as dental.

CN says its latest offer includes a net increase in pay and benefits.

The Montreal-headquartered company says it does not expect its operations to be impacted if the workers — including clerical staff and mechanics — take labour action.

RELATED: Federal government resists mounting pressure to end CN Rail strike

CN RailLabourTransportation

Previous story
Taking back identity: New learners fight to keep First Nations languages in B.C. alive
Next story
3 skiers recovered alive from separate weekend avalanches near Pemberton

Just Posted

Dr. Alex Nataros is a resident of Port Hardy, he graduated with a medicine degree from McGill University in 2012. (Submitted photo)
NATAROS: It starts up the bum, colorectal cancer awareness

The RCMP led off the parade to the cenotaph for Keremeos’ Remembrance Day ceremony in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

James Hanson is the vice-president of North Island clinical operations for Island Health. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Island Health executive answers tough questions about the North Island in exclusive interview

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Photo supplied)
MLA Babchuk says extensive funding will support big projects for people in her riding