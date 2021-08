Drivers can expect delays July 26 to Aug. 20 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mainroad will be busy repairing the Coal Harbour Road this summer.

Drivers can expect delays July 26 to Aug. 20 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. so crews can perform road base repairs. The road will be single lane alternating traffic with up to 15-minute delays.

“Please show respect for all roadside crews,” Mainroad said in a statement, adding that all drivers should be prepared to slow down.

