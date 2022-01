Coal Harbour firefighters sent out two fire trucks and were on scene for two hours

Coal Harbour firefighters Jeanne Hory and Stephanie Puleo at the shed fire on Monday night. (Submitted photo)

The Coal Harbour Volunteer Fire Department responded to a shed fire on Quattishe Road at 11:00 p.m. on Monday night.

Coal Harbour fire sent out two fire trucks and were on scene for two hours. The shed was lost but the department managed to save the house nearby.

There were no injuries at the scene.

