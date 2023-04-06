Coastal residents should be prepared for tsunamis – Province

Vancouver Island communities are at risk of tsunamis, and the province is reminding people about the risks and how to stay safe.

As part of Tsunami Preparedness Week (April 9-15), many communities on the Island are hosing High Ground Hikes to help raise awareness of the issue. During these events people will practise reaching their tsunami-safe location. Knowing where high ground is and how to get there is an important part of tsunami preparedness. Some people may not need to travel far to reach safety.

“We know it’s scary to think about emergencies like tsunamis, but by getting prepared and learning about the tsunami risk in your community now, you’ll be safer in the event of a tsunami,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “Tsunami Preparedness Week is the perfect time to put together an emergency kit for your family and practise evacuating to a tsunami-safe location in your community.”

High Ground Hikes are being held in these communities:

– Gold River

– Colwood

– Heiltsuk Nation (Bella Bella)

– Mount Waddington Regional District – Quatsino

– Old Massett

– Pacheedaht First Nation

– Piers Island (during Emergency Preparedness Week in May)

– Port Hardy

– Port Moody

– Prince Rupert

– Sooke

– Stewart

– Tofino

– Toquaht Nation

– Ucluelet

– Victoria

“It’s so important that people on the coast are ready and know what to do when a tsunami occurs. Many communities – including some here in the north Island – are hosting a High Ground Hike, which is great way to practise your evacuation plan,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “I also encourage everyone in risk areas to learn about local public alerting and put together an emergency grab-and-go bag for your family.”

In the event of a tsunami, which is a giant wave caused by earthquakes beneath the ocean, landslides or volcanic eruptions, people in an affected area will receive a tsunami alert that will be broadcast across television, radio and compatible mobile devices through B.C.’s emergency-alert system, according to a release from the province.

To prepare before a tsunami occurs:

Become familiar with local evacuation routes and high ground locations.

For people near the coast when an earthquake occurs, drop, cover and hold on, and then move to higher ground immediately.

Once at high ground, stay there. Wait for the “all clear” from local officials to confirm the threat is over. Tsunami waves can last several hours.

Find out how your community will share emergency information and subscribe to local alerts. Alerting methods include radio, television, telephone, text messages, door-to-door contact, social media and outdoor sirens. Always follow instructions from local officials during an emergency.

If you are not in a tsunami zone, stay home and connect with family, friends and neighbours who are in a potential tsunami zone.

If you are visiting an area with higher tsunami risk, research evaluation routes and share your travel plans with friends and family.

RELATED: Early Earthquake Warning system won’t warn against localized tsunamis

Strathcona Regional District screening tsunami documentary in North Island communities



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Emergency PreparednessTsunami