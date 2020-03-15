The cash found in the satchel. (Port Hardy RCMP photo)

Cocaine and cash left at local business, Port Hardy RCMP want to talk to owner

The owner appears to have accidently left four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake.

The Port Hardy RCMP are looking to ‘speak’ to the owner of a satchel full of cocaine and cash that was left at a local business.

“The Port Hardy RCMP were called to Hardy Bay Drugstore on March 13 by staff for a brown satchel that had been abandoned,” stated Port Alice Cst. Rebekah Draht via press release. “The individual appeared to have accidently left the satchel which contained 4 ounces of Cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake. Thankfully, the owner of the bag was very helpful and also left his identification with his contact information and address.”

Draht added the RCMP are “requesting the individual contact the local detachment should he want to explain the large quantities of money and drugs in his bag. As of now, the Cocaine will be destroyed and the large sum of money has been seized and is in the process of being sent to civil forfeiture.”

– with files from Port Hardy RCMP

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The cocaine found in the satchel. (Port Hardy RCMP photo)

Previous story
Cheap fares luring travellers to fly despite coronavirus pandemic
Next story
Cancer patients urged to keep all appointments, if possible, despite COVID-19

Just Posted

Cocaine and cash left at local business, Port Hardy RCMP want to talk to owner

The owner appears to have accidently left four ounces of cocaine and over $20,000 by mistake.

Lions Club damage complaint causes one pickleball court to be removed from Civic Centre

‘We’re beginning to feel like the Lions people hate us and we’re not sure why’

COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Health officials take new measures to combat spread of novel coronavirus

Port Hardy Reigns volleyball program continues to grow with 18 players this season

‘This season we’ve really been focusing on respect, attitude, love for the game, that sort of thing’

‘Spacecapades’ ice carnival takes over Chilton Arena in Port McNeill

Every two years, the figure skating club puts on an ice carnival.

Border closures, mandatory screening up for discussion amid COVID-19, Trudeau says

Trudeau’s wife Sophie was diagnosed with COVID-19 following a trip to the U.K.

First BCRA-sanctioned rodeo cancelled due to COVID-19

President Kelly Walls said it is with heavy hearts that the WLIRA has made the decision

Not all sick people require COVID-19 tests, B.C.’s top doctor says

Nine more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. announced Saturday, bringing total to 73

West Coast Amusements suspends parks, events in B.C. due to COVID-19 concerns

Cancellation comes as government restricts mass gatherings

B.C. VIEWS: Effects of COVID-19 pandemic will be long-lasting

A steep drop in tourist visits will hit hard, in particular, Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Okanagan hard

Harassment allegations at UVic lead to call for coaching codes of conduct

Multiple rowers have complained about coach Barney Williams

Cancer patients urged to keep all appointments, if possible, despite COVID-19

While coronavirus presents higher risk to immune compromised, cancer treatment remains important

Music industry feeling the effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Musicians, promoters and producers alike all reeling from cancellations, venue bans

New program offers free legal advice to victims of workplace sexual harassment in B.C.

SHARP Workplaces program offers up to five hours of free, confidential legal advice

Most Read