Google Maps photo UFCW 1518 and the employer reached a collective agreement Dec. 11, 2018 on wage increases.

Collective agreement met between UFCW 1518 and IGA

Membership voted strongly in favour of the collective agreement, which came days after negotiations.

Port McNeill residents don’t have to worry about UFCW 1518 union members who work at IGA going on strike this holiday season.

Port McNeill’s IGA will not close for a strike in coming weeks after penning a collective agreement for IGA employees who are members of UFCW 1518. The collective agreement came 10 days after union members voted to have striking as an option, which was brought to the negotiation table shortly after.

Patrick Johnson, UFCW 1518 executive assistant, had said via a phone interview that “the members took the strike vote and it went back to the table, the employer heard the concerns and they were able to negotiate stronger wage increases for all the members.”

On Dec. 1, the union members took a vote to have a strike as a negotiation option, which received overwhelming support. Following that vote, UFCW 1518 went back to the negotiation table on Dec. 6-7, which concluded the negotiations after both parties struck a deal.

The union membership voted strongly in favour of a collective agreement, which was signed last Tuesday, Dec. 11.

“At this point, we’ve reached a deal, a four-year collective agreement,” Johnson noted. He also stated that employees who are UFCW 1518 union members will, in fact, get an increase in pay by at least 2 per cent on their current wage for every year of the four-year term.

Table negotiations also extended to ensuring that all employees will get a wage increase in anticipation of B.C.’s minimum wage increase expected next year in June.

Previous story
Warning issued as forecast calls for 20-foot waves in Tofino
Next story
Oil tanker ban to be reviewed by committee

Just Posted

Collective agreement met between UFCW 1518 and IGA

Membership voted strongly in favour of the collective agreement, which came days after negotiations.

Safety board issues letters over rail crash that killed three workers in Woss

The safety board conducted the investigation at the request of the Transportation Ministry

SD85’s spring break schedule may change to two-weeks but would overlap Easter

“This makes absolutely no sense to me,” Barrett stated in a letter to school trustees.

UPDATE: Police say false bomb threat came from computer and printer in the school

“The threat was a hoax by a student,” said Port McNeill RCMP.

Winds of up to 90 km/hr predicted to hit Vancouver Island

Environment Canada is warning that loose objects may cause damage

Man caught on camera allegedly trying to defraud ICBC

Auto-insurer warns B.C. drivers to record info after crashes

Warning issued as forecast calls for 20-foot waves in Tofino

Dangerous waves, strong currents and upper-shoreline flooding expected for Tofino-Ucluelet area

Oil tanker ban to be reviewed by committee

Indigenous groups for and against Bill C-48 travel to Ottawa to influence the Senate’s decision

An 800-pound pig named Theodore needs a forever home, B.C. society says

‘Theodore is not destined to be somebody’s bacon’

Man exposes himself to three pre-teens on Vancouver Island school grounds

Police seek witnesses to incident on Dec. 11

Teenager Alphonso Davies wins Canadian Men’s Soccer Player for the Year Award

Derek Cornelius and Chilliwack native, Jordyn Huitema were named Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

B.C. teen MMA fighter shows heart

Young Unity MMA competitors bring home Ws

2,000 Canadians died of an overdose in first 6 months of the year

New data from the Public Health Agency of Canada shows the crisis is not subsiding

Another B.C. city votes to ban single-use plastic bags

First six months of proposed ban would focus on education, not enforcement

Most Read