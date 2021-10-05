Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman Monday, Oct. 4. File photo

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 24-year-old woman Monday, Oct. 4. File photo

Collision claims life of driver in the Comox Valley

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 24-year old woman

  • Oct. 5, 2021 9:45 a.m.
  • News

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a 24-year old woman on Oct. 4.

At 6:18 p.m., Comox Valley RCMP Frontline members of the Comox Valley RCMP responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a crash on Veterans Memorial Parkway in Courtenay. Upon arrival, the driver of a heavily damaged Honda Civic was receiving medical assistance from paramedics and firefighters who were trying to save her life.

The driver succumbed to her injuries after being transported to hospital.

“Several witnesses told investigators that they observed the Honda Civic suddenly veer into the oncoming lane of traffic before colliding with a full-sized pickup truck towing a travel trailer,” said Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

“Investigators are being assisted by a traffic analyst from the BC Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service as the exact cause of the collision continues to be examined,” she added.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital. The BC Coroners Service has been notified and has launched its own concurrent fact-finding investigation into the death of the driver.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police or you have dash camera footage of the collision, you are asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Previous story
Former B.C. mayor-turned-driving-instructor arrested for alleged sexual assault
Next story
September brought torrent of rainfall to a very dry Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Email letters to editor@northislandgazette.com
Port McNeill, thank you from the bottom of our hearts

Kwakiutl Chief and Elder Rupert Wilson Sr. (Facebook photo)
Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs honours the passing of Kwakiutl Chief Rupert Wilson Sr.

Line Robert. (ICET Facebook photo)
ICET Chief Executive Officer Line Robert announces her retirement

Tri-Band Truth and Reconciliation March. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: Tri-Bands ‘Truth and Reconciliation Day Every Child Matters March’ takes over Port Hardy