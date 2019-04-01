Commander in Cheat? Book recounts golf misdeeds by Trump

Author claims ‘dozens and dozens of people that can declare [Trump] guilty of cheating’

FILE - In this July 14, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump waves to protesters while playing golf at Turnberry golf club, in Turnberry, Scotland. Trump’s alleged misdeeds on and around the golf course are the subject of a new book by former sports columnist Rick Reilly, called Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump. Reilly documents dozens of examples of exaggerations and underhanded play by the president. Reilly tells The Associated Press there have been dozens and dozens of people that can declare him guilty of cheating. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Is Donald Trump the “commander in cheat?” The president’s alleged misdeeds on and around the golf course are the subject of a new book by former Sports Illustrated columnist Rick Reilly. It’s called “Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump.”

Reilly documents dozens of examples of exaggerations and underhanded play by the president. He tells The Associated Press there have been “dozens and dozens of people that can declare him guilty of cheating.”

Perhaps the most blatant instance came in a 2017 round with Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, the current No. 1 player in the world. The president’s partner, Fox Sports golf analyst Brad Faxon, reported that Trump’s misdeeds included putting down a score that didn’t account for two balls he hit into the water on a single hole.

READ MORE: Trump issues new permit for stalled Keystone XL pipeline

READ MORE: Trump takes victory lap as Demorcrats still seek full Mueller report

Hey @realDonaldTrump are you coming to my book signing in DC Wednesday night? I'll be telling people how Mike Tirico, Brad Faxon, Doc Rivers + others all say you cheated in front of them!

Solid State Books, 7 p.m.

We'll try to have cold hamberders!#CommanderInCheat pic.twitter.com/UILgZaDIFJ — Rick Reilly (@ReillyRick) March 30, 2019

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.