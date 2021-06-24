(file)

Commons committee calls for reshaping of EI to cover gig workers, self-employed

Committee says EI no longer reflects the realities of today’s labour market

A House of Commons committee recommends a boost to the value and duration of employment insurance benefits, and expanding the system to cover gig workers and the self-employed.

Today’s report also asks whether special benefits, such as maternity and parental leave, should be hived off into their own program, and recommends extending sickness benefits to 50 weeks.

To pay for the moves, the committee says federal officials should look at having the government again help finance EI alongside premiums paid by employees and employers.

The committee says EI no longer reflects the realities of today’s labour market, nor is it well positioned to respond to sudden disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the government effectively shut down parts of the EI system over concerns that historic job losses at the start of the pandemic would crash the decades-old program, and instead put unemployed Canadians onto emergency pandemic aid.

April’s federal budget committed $5 million for a two-year review of EI, which the government hopes will allow time to begin badly needed upgrades to the aging computer system that runs the program.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: As Liberals consider EI update, gig workers hope to qualify for social safety net

EmploymentFederal Politics

Previous story
BC Ferries adding sailings as it anticipates ‘busy summer season’
Next story
Port Alice council votes to cancel Canada Day celebrations

Just Posted

Port Alice municipal office. (Debra Lynn photo)
Port Alice council votes to cancel Canada Day celebrations

A roadside memorial in Cedar for former police officer Shinder Kirk, who died in a car crash on Cedar Road in December 2018. (News Bulletin file)
Driver guilty in 2018 Nanaimo crash that killed retired Abbotsford police sergeant

Museum exhibit Textiles 3. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
New textiles exhibit opens at Port Hardy Museum

Alie Addison gets ready to braid Garth Holden’s hair with rainbow colours in honour of Pride month. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Pride hosts vehicle procession June 26