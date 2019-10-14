The program was formed for the community and in the hopes of getting youth off of the street.

THOMAS KERVIN FILE PHOTO OF COUNCIL Port Hardy council approved a motion for a reciprocal use agreement for community volleyball at PHSS.

Community volleyball will continue to be available at Port Hardy Secondary School for everyone to enjoy.

Balwinder Bel wrote a letter to Port Hardy council, noting he is “applying for the reciprocal use agreement this year for the drop in volleyball team that was formed last year.”

Bel stated the drop in volleyball program “was formed for the community and in the hopes of getting youth off of the street.”

“I’m looking for a motion,” said Port Hardy Mayor Dennis Dugas at the Oct. 8 meeting of council after they had looked over the letter.

Coun. Fred Robertson and Coun. John Tidbury put their hands up to approve it, and the request for the reciprocal use agreement passed.

Volleyball runs from 7:00-9:00 p.m. each Monday until the end of the school year in 2020, with exception of holidays and school closures.

