Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in the Comox Valley was chanelling the luck of the Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day Saturday, as they are now a millionaire twice over.

That’s because there was one winner in Saturday’s BC49 draw, with the six numbers matching a ticket purchased from the Valley.

The matching numbers – 6, 8, 13, 22, 36, 42 is worth a cool $2 million.

There is no word from the BC Lottery Corporation where exactly the ticket was purchased, or whether the prize has been claimed.