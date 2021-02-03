A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)

New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

As part of the Canadian government’s strategy to bolster domestic vaccine capacity, a Vancouver company is using its millions to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland.

Precision NanoSystems said Tuesday (Feb. 2) it received $25.1-million from the federal Strategic Innovation Fund.

As the company acknowledged the contribution, it announced the funds will be used to construct a $50.2-million bio-manufacturing centre.

A “state-of-the-art facility for the development and manufacture of genetic therapeutics and vaccines” is in the works, confirmed CEO James Taylor.

RELATED: Canada signs deal with Novavax to make its COVID-19 vaccine at new Montreal facility

The company plans to harness the same kind of genetic technology used by companies Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna – that treat diseases at the molecular level – to produce up to 240 million vaccine doses each year.

Vaccines developed will aid in Canada’s fight against future pandemics.

“The centre will continue Canada’s leadership in the creation of innovative solutions for the development and production of new medicines for the benefit of patients in Canada and beyond,” added Taylor.

The project, a 40,000-square-foot bio-manufacturing facility, is expected to be completed in early 2023. Its exact location is still to be determined.

READ MORE: B.C. completes COVID-19 vaccination in senior care homes


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusfederal governmentvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest
Next story
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Just Posted

Latoya Wiks is making life as normal as possible for her five kids, but having everyone share one crowded room is stressful. Pictured with baby Tobias and three-year-old Novah. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Families displaced by fire still looking for housing

The suspicious January fire dispossessed 15 families in Port Hardy

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will be hosting virtual townhalls in Feb. and March. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP to host virtual townhalls

‘I have missed personally visiting with residents in our small and remote communities.’ — Blaney

A Tri-Port Wild player gets her gear checked out before hitting the ice. (Nicki Ranger photo)
Port Hardy minor hockey holds safety week to help teach youth about their gear

Gear checks can be a component of game or tournament play in the older divisions.

A group standing on the old B.C. Packers’ wharf waiting for the steamer to come in circa 1940’s. (Image courtesy of the Alert Bay Public Library and Museums)
Village of Alert Bay turning 75 years old

Village was the North Island’s main hub for much of the 1900s

A screenshot of NDP MP Rachel Blaney in the House of Commons speaking during questions and comments period, June 28, 2018.
North Island-Powell River MP wants dental care to be covered for everyone

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is speaking out on dental care.

A nurse draws Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe for a clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
16 more deaths, 414 more positive COVID-19 tests in B.C.

Maple Ridge school’s UK variant exposure confirmed

A comparison between sodium lights and LED lights, which the Town of Qualicum Beach has choses for its streetlights to make it safe for motorists. (Submitted photo)
‘High-beam monsters’ bring ‘bright lights, big city’ problems to sleepy Qualicum Beach

Brightness of LED streetlights blamed for keeping people awake, causing nightmare for residents

Desmond was found guilty of tax evasion after she challenged racial segregation at the Roseland Theatre in New Glasgow on Nov. 8, 1946. She was given a posthumous apology by Nova Scotia in 2010.
Nova Scotia symbolically repays Viola Desmond’s $26 fine from 1946 theatre protest

An official cheque for the original $26 fine will be displayed at the Nova Scotia legislature

(Black Press Media files)
2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Cumberland Community School students made a banner, among things, to wish Dot a happy birthday. Photo, Comox Valley Schools/Mary Lee
Students serenade Dot for her 99th birthday

Port McNeill woman asks Island community where her mom lives for some help

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in the mudslide that is being investigated by RCMP and the BC Coroners Service. The two injured workers were treated in hospital and released. KTW
Outpouring of support for family of man killed in mudslide at New Afton mine near Kamloops

Contract driller Ray Rosenberg, 35, was killed and two other workers were injured in a mud rush on Feb. 2.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April

A Vancouver company has plans to build a manufacturing facility in the Lower Mainland that will rapidly develop vaccines and medicine and aid in the domestic fight against future pandemics. (Contributed)
New Lower Mainland facility will be able to produce 240 million vaccine doses per year

Vancouver’s Precision NanoSystems received a $25.1-million contribution from the feds Tuesday

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. (B.C. government)
B.C. offers $7,500 grants for small business online sales help

Applications open for $12 million COVID-19 relief fund

Most Read