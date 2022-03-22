North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney called the agreement “a meaningful win for the lives of Canadians.” Photo courtesy Youtube.

Confidence and Supply agreement ‘meaningful win’ for Canadians — MP Blaney

Agreement ensures Liberal government until 2025, government delivery on NDP platform policies

The new Confidence and Supply Agreement reached by the federal NDP and Liberal parties on March 22 will get “results for people,” says North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney

The agreement, which is similar to one set up between B.C.’s NDP and Green parties after the 2017 election, will keep the Liberal minority in power until 2025, and ensure that some key NDP platform policies move forward.

Those NDP policies include dental care, pharmacare, a care guarantee for seniors, investments in affordable housing and Indigenous housing, a phasing out of fossil fuel subsidies, supports for workers whose sectors are changing, and anti-scab legislation. In exchange for the Liberals’ support, the NDP has agreed to support the government in confidence votes until the end of the four-year election cycle.

Blaney called the agreement “a meaningful win for the lives of Canadians.”

“In my time as MP I’ve heard from so many constituents about what a difference dental care would make in their lives, about their fears that we’re not doing enough to fight climate change, their concern for their elders in care, or the struggles to find appropriate housing they can afford,” said Blaney. “This agreement gets results for people.”

The full agreement, including the policies involved can be found here: www.ndp.ca/news/delivering-canadians-now.

“These are issues we have been fighting for and have campaigned on for years,” said Blaney. ”Delivering on these policies will leave a legacy that makes our country stronger and more fair for all of us.”

