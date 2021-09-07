An aerial view of Alert Bay, located on Cormorant Island. (alertbay.ca photo)

An aerial view of Alert Bay, located on Cormorant Island. (alertbay.ca photo)

Confirmed case of COVID-19 in Alert Bay

The household is currently isolating under doctor’s orders

COVID-19 has been confirmed in Alert Bay on Cormorant Island.

Alert Bay mayor Dennis Buchanan told the Gazette he had spoken to the Vancouver Island Health Authority, who noted there was a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the village, and the household is currently isolating under doctor’s orders.

In a statement posted online Sept. 3, Buchanan thanked residents for “continuing to follow the recommendations to keep yourselves and your fellow residents safe. By wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing, limiting non-essenial travel and limiting the size of social gatherings our community can get through this latest challenge.”

He added to please be kind and respectful to fellow community members, and to remember that vaccination is “a personal decision, and that unvaccinated individuals do not pose a significant risk to the vaccinated population.”

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusCOVID-19

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine cards available online, details coming today
Next story
Former Surrey filmmaker fighting to rescue 5 families from Afghanistan

Just Posted

An aerial view of Alert Bay, located on Cormorant Island. (alertbay.ca photo)
Confirmed case of COVID-19 in Alert Bay

Oclujce is located approximately 20 minutes west of Zeballos. Port McNeill RCMP are searching for a man who allegedly pointed a gun at another person in the community. Photo courtesy Google Maps
RCMP searching Zeballos area for man who allegedly pointed a gun

The North Island College Students’ Union is hosting two youth and student-centred debates before the 2021 Federal election. (Google Maps photo)
Youth-centered debates planned for North Island – Powell River, Courtenay – Alberni ridings

People’s Party of Canada candidate Paul Macknight. Photo courtesy People’s Party of Canada
People’s Party of Canada candidate running in North Island – Powell River