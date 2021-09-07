Confirmed case of COVID-19 in Alert Bay

The household is currently isolating under doctor’s orders

COVID-19 has been confirmed in Alert Bay on Cormorant Island.

Alert Bay mayor Dennis Buchanan told the Gazette he had spoken to the Vancouver Island Health Authority, who noted there was a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in the village, and the household is currently isolating under doctor’s orders.

In a statement posted online Sept. 3, Buchanan thanked residents for “continuing to follow the recommendations to keep yourselves and your fellow residents safe. By wearing a mask, social distancing, frequent hand washing, limiting non-essenial travel and limiting the size of social gatherings our community can get through this latest challenge.”

He added to please be kind and respectful to fellow community members, and to remember that vaccination is “a personal decision, and that unvaccinated individuals do not pose a significant risk to the vaccinated population.”

