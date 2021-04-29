A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party’s national convention in Halifax on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The Conservative Party of Canada says it raised a record $8.47 million in the first quarter of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party’s national convention in Halifax on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. The Conservative Party of Canada says it raised a record $8.47 million in the first quarter of 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Conservatives say record $8.47M raised so far in 2021 as election possibility looms

Liberal, New Democratic and Green parties have not yet posted with Elections Canada their financial returns

The Conservative Party of Canada says it raised a record $8.47 million in the first three months of 2021.

The party says that breaks the record it set back in the first quarter of 2019 when it pulled in $8.01 million.

The haul comes as federal parties are building war chests for a possible election that could come at any time since the Liberals hold only a minority of seats in the House of Commons.

The Liberal, New Democratic and Green parties have not yet posted with Elections Canada their financial returns for the first three months of 2021.

However, the Bloc Québécois reports that it raised around just over $373,000 from 2,040 donors.

Conservatives say more than 45,000 donors helped it set the new fundraising record and Leader Erin O’Toole says that sends a message that people are feeling let down by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Canada battles a deadly third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservative Party of Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act
Next story
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Just Posted

Black Press RCMP file photo
Port Hardy and Port Alice RCMP join with Missing Children Society of Canada

For more information about this please go to rescu.mcsc.ca

North Island Gazette file photo of Port Hardy council.
Port Hardy council agrees to have lines painted at Fort Rupert school

‘Anything that we do for the community, we typically do through the grant in aid budget.’

The Scarlet Ibis in Holberg. (Scarlet Ibis Facebook photo)
Scarlet Ibis: A facelift for the old red bird

‘Running a small pub and restaurant in a remote community can be a challenge’

The Port Hardy Airport looks in fantastic shape after extensive renovations. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Port Hardy Airport named as a finalist for construction awards

The Port Hardy Airport has been named as a finalist for the… Continue reading

Chris Voller with Gwa’sala First Nation hereditary chief Willie Walkus at a farewell gathering for Voller. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Island cop earns Reconciliation Award for culturally safe and competent policing

Inaugural award given by the BC Achievement Foundation to inspire other works of reconciliation

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. to remove speculation ‘air tax’ passed on to commercial tenants

Tax applies to empty space above property because it’s vacant

The Independent Investigations Office of BC has cleared the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in the death of a man shortly after he was released from custody in July 2020. (Black Press Media stock photo)
Independent investigation clears RCMP in July 2020 Duncan-area death

James Williams, 52, had been released from custody hours prior to being found dead in his room

After leasing many of the hotel’s rooms for the last year, BC Housing has purchased the Capital City Center Hotel to provide 94 temporary housing spaces for people experiencing homelessness. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Housing buys $25M Victoria hotel, parking lot to continue supportive housing

Capital City Center Hotel to become affordable rental spaces in the future

A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay in December 2020. The province on Wednesday announced marine cleanup project funding to help a pair of organizations deal with local derelict boats and shoreline debris. (Black Press Media file photo)
Island organizations get provincial funding to clean up shorelines, derelict boats

Salish Sea Indigenous Marine Stewardship Project, Coastal Restoration Society received a total of $4.5 million

Naloxone kits. (Ministry of Health photo)
B.C. nears 500 fatal overdoses in 1st quarter of 2021; 158 deaths in March

Deaths mark a 41% increase from March of last year

British Columbia Premier John Horgan arrives before the budget speech from the legislative assembly at Legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Worker fears getting COVID-19 without sick leave, wants B.C. to act

Premier John Horgan has said the province is considering its own sick-leave program

Each naloxone kit has three syringes, three vials of naloxone, a pair of latex gloves, airway breathing apparatus and alcohol swabs. (Black Press Media file photo)
Health authority extends overdose advisory for Vancouver Island communities

There’s still an increase of opioid and stimulant overdoses

Recreational vehicles at the Surfside RV Resort, as seen from Parksville Community Park, on April 26. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Snowbirds flying away after a winter spent in the mid-Island instead of the U.S.

Travel restrictions brought more people to Island RV parks, new restrictions pushing them away

Most Read