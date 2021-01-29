The speed limit on Highway 1 at the McKenzie Interchange increased from 60 to 80 km/h on Jan. 29 at 7 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

The speed limit on Highway 1 at the McKenzie Interchange increased from 60 to 80 km/h on Jan. 29 at 7 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Construction zone speed limits removed from Greater Victoria’s McKenzie Interchange

Trans-Canada Highway speed limit restored to 80 km/h at site of $96 million highway improvement

What has been Vancouver Island’s biggest traffic snarl is (almost) officially over.

The McKenzie Interchange construction speed limits have officially been removed.

Effective Friday (Jan. 29) at 7 a.m., the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure officially did away with the construction zones that limited speed to 60 km/h at the heart of the Trans-Canada Highway in Greater Victoria, and implemented the posted speed limit of 80 km/h.

The speed change comes as the final touches are completed on the $96-million project.

READ ALSO: $11 million overdraw for McKenzie Interchange construction

“The contractor is finishing a few final and minor deficiencies and will use the dry weather in spring to complete them,” the ministry said on Friday. “During these minor works, traffic control and designated lane closures will be used.”

The interchange – originally expected to cost $85 million – was first set to be completed by the end of 2018. The completion date was extended to 2019, but in April of that year, the ministry said winter weather and plan modifications had pushed completion to summer 2020.

On Aug. 14, 2020, the new southbound exit loop off Highway 1 at the interchange opened and crews reconfigure the traffic signals and implemented the final traffic patterns.

READ ALSO: Area residents concerned about aftermath of McKenzie interchange construction

