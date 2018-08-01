Emergency visits, admission and death in hospital are more likely for seniors in contracted care homes. (Black Press files)

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

Contracted senior care homes keep up with those operated directly by B.C. health authorities in most patient satisfaction surveys, but in one area they lag behind: visits to hospital and death in hospital.

That’s the finding of a new report by B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie, the latest measure of performance of senior care.

Mackenzie said the study of hospital admission data was sparked by repeated comments from hospital emergency staff that contracted care homes were sending residents to hospital emergency unnecessarily.

“After a careful review of multi-year data, a consistent pattern emerges that shows a demonstrably greater use of he emergency department and hospital beds by residents from contracted long-term care facilities versus residents from publicly run facilities, and a stunning 54 per cent greater likelihood that you will die in the hospital if you live in a contracted care facility versus a publicly operated facility,” Mackenzie said Wednesday.

Analysis of hospital data showed that residents of contracted care homes were 32 per cent more likely to be sent to emergency, 34 per cent more likely to be admitted to hospital, spent more time in hospital and were 47 per cent more likely to be transferred to a different level of facility when released.

There are 293 publicly subsidized care facilities in B.C., a third of which are directly operated by provincial health authorities. The rest are contracted with a mix of private companies and not-for-profit organizations.

RELATED: Care home directory rates B.C. facilities

Previous studies by Mackenzie’s office have noted that contract care facilities are funded for fewer hours of direct care than public facilities, including physiotherapy, occupational and recreational therapy. They also are the subject of more complaints from residents and families.

“We know that contracted facilities have more substantiated complaints and reportable incidents than public facilities,” the report states. “But in the recent province-wide satisfaction survey of all subsidized contracted and public care facilities in the province, there was no overall difference in the level of satisfaction and quality of life indicators between those facilities operated by a health authority (public) and those facilities operated by the contractors.”

Previous story
B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident
Next story
Feds considering ‘tiered’ compensation for Phoenix damages, no price tag yet: source

Just Posted

Province warns Vancouver Island of expanded drought warning

Government urges residents, businesses to conserve water

Fishin’ Corner: If you are salmon fishing this week in Port Hardy try Daffine island

“If you’re down in Port McNeill, Malcolm Island has been pretty good with some large coho”

Payment of RDMW directors reviewed

RDMW to raise chair and directors remuneration rates

Summer fun at Alert Bay Days

The festival took place from July 27-29

Port Hardy council passes bylaw to allow recreational cannabis sales

Council voted in favour of Bylaw No. 1080-2018 (Cannabis Regulations) at its July 10 council meeting

Molson enters into joint venture to develop cannabis-infused beverages

Recreational marijuana is set to become legal in Canada on Oct.17

Breaking: Evacuation Order and State of Local Emergency issued for Placer Mountain fire

BC Wildfire Service continues to work to get Placer Mountain Fire under control

B.C. man believed to be sleeping crushed in garbage truck accident

A Victoria man sleeping in a garbage dumpster was accidently killed Wednesday morning

Mother’s 25-year search for daughter led to DNA database for missing persons

Lindsey Nicholls was 14 when she went missing August 2, 1993, near Comox, B.C.

It’s OK to cry in the courtroom even if you’re a judge: law professors

Defence lawyer has asked provincial court Judge Monica McParland to recuse herself

Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate

Survey finds more B.C. seniors go to ER, fewer get to go back

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s B.C. vacation rental

Residents of Tofino voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Alberta RCMP find funeral-home van that had been stolen with body still inside

The black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van was located abandoned a day after the theft

New fires erupt in Northern California; homes threatened

Wildfires spark north of San Francisco

Most Read