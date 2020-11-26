The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.

Cortes Island First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test

Klahoose First Nation has had one positive test, one other potential case

The Klahoose First Nation is under lockdown after an Elder in the community tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 25.

The village of 91 people is located on Cortes Island. Klahoose Chief Kevin Peacey informed the community on Wednesday about the positive test, asking residents to stay home and shelter in place until further notice.

“We’re on lockdown right now,” he said. “We have a great team working on this, we have a nurse on site. We’re going to be doing testing pretty quick here for the members because there was a lot of people joining houses, which is very scary.”

Security has been set up on the road into the community to prevent people from visiting and security will be doing nightly patrols to ensure community members are respecting the lockdown protocol.

“We’re getting support from the government,” Peacey said. “If you get a first case on a reserve you jump right ahead in the funding. That helps out with food, barriers, security, so that’s appreciated.”

A supply truck with food will be stopping by the community with food to ensure everyone has enough to eat until the lockdown is lifted.

Peacey said there was a likely second case, as the Elder’s son lives with her and has also become ill. That will be confirmed in the coming days. Testing is expected to begin either on Friday or Monday.

“It was a total wake-up call,” Peacey said. “I’ve watched other reserves get it and I hoped we wouldn’t. We’re a small remote island and its the worst fear you can have, especially with an Elder being the first one diagnosed. We only have a handful of Elders that know our language, so it’s very scary if we lose them.”

“There’s been nothing but support from Cortes Island,” he added. “There’s some raffles that they want to do for donations. We’ve got donations for diapers, blankets and shampoo from different stores. It’s amazing how people come together on this island.”

There are no other cases on Cortes that Peacey is aware of. The person who tested positive will be transported to hospital on Monday.

RELATED: No doubt second wave of COVID-19 will hit Indigenous communities harder: Miller

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusCortes IslandLocal News

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Just Posted

Port McNeill councillor Derek Koel busts a rap to help promote the town’s active transportation plan. (Facebook video screenshot)
VIDEO: Port McNeill councillor makes rap video to promote active transportation plan

Active transportation is a personal matter for councillor Derek Koel.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 10th annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show has been postponed. (Victor’s Secret 2019 - North Island Gazette file photo)
COVID-19: 10th annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show has been postponed

The fashion show is an annual fundraiser where local men wear bras made by community members.

Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund logo
REMINDER: Gazette Christmas Hamper deadline is November 27 at 3:00 p.m.

No late forms will be accepted.

Michele Babchuk with Premier John Horgan and Clerk of the Legislature Katy Ryan-Lloyd. (BC Legislature)
Babchuk sworn in to B.C.’s 42nd Legislature

Oath ceremony held with MLAs connecting through video

Over 6,000 customers were affected by the power outage that started on Nov. 17. (BC Hydro photo)
BC Hydro crews worked 16 hour days to turn the North Island’s power back on

BC Hydro runs one transmission line to Northern Vancouver Island so there was no backup line.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

The Klahoose First Nation village on Cortes Island is under lockdown until further notice due to a positive COVID-19 test. Photo courtesy Kevin Peacey.
Cortes Island First Nation community locked down due to positive COVID-19 test

Klahoose First Nation has had one positive test, one other potential case

Ladysmith’s 1st Avenue will be lit up until January 15. (Cole Schisler photo)
Light Up parade a no-go, but Ladysmith’s streets are still all aglow

Although the tradition Light Up this year was cancelled, folks can still enjoy the holiday lights

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
B.C. mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby now at home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

Gracie couldn’t stop nursing from her previous owner’s goats which was problematic given the goats were trying to be dried out to breed. Gracie now lives at A Home for Hooves. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
Cowichan animal sanctuary gets international accreditation

A Home for Hooves farm sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney has spoken out about some veterans losing their Dimished Earning Capacity income. (Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror photo)
Blaney pens letter to minister about veteran supports

Concerned about veterans losing some income

Most Read