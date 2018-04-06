BLACK PRESS FILE PHOTO A cougar photographed by a shed hunter in March 2018.

Cougar kills dog in Port Alice

Social media reports of North Island cougar-dog attacks on the rise

A cougar has attacked and killed a small dog in Port Alice.

The dog’s owner, Port Alice Acting Fire Chief Jerry Rose, said he let his two dogs, Charlie and Lucy, out to pee around midnight on April 6.

Rose explained that “Lucy was about two feet in front of me and Charlie was three feet in front of me and the cougar jumped up in the driveway.”

Seconds later the cougar grabbed Charlie.

Rose said he yelled at the cougar until it dropped Charlie and watched as the cat ran off after Lucy started barking and chasing after it.

Charlie, who was a small maltese and yorkie cross known as a morkie, did not survive his injuries.

“It took us quite awhile to go to sleep that night,” said Rose, adding, “We could still see the cougar grabbing Charlie.”

“I can confirm that yesterday at midnight there was a cougar that attacked a small dog in Port Alice,” said North Island Conservation Officer John Paquin, adding, “Just as the dog was going out to urinate the cougar came around the carport and the cougar’s predatory instincts kicked in.”

Paquin said the cougar is still at large as conservation wasn’t able to immediately attend the scene to locate the cougar and remove it.

“We have had a few calls in Port Alice previously, but we couldn’t find the cougar and remove it — things went quiet for a few weeks and then this incident happened,” said Paquin.

Rose also noted he’s talked to a few people who have spotted the cougar around the village and there’s been “a few pet cats that have gone missing in the past couple of weeks.”

Paquin said that “Port Alice cougar sightings have sometimes gone unreported, and conservation is asking the public to continue to report sightings and incidents.”

Paquin said pet owners should be mindful and monitor pets at night, keep them on a leash, and use a flashlight.

“When I take Lucy out to go pee I need to keep her on a harness and keep her close to me,” said Rose, adding“Be cautious with your pets and kids with the cougar around and please call if you see anything because the more calls they get the more they can do.”

Social media reports of dog attacks throughout the North Island have also increased.

When Maureen Rose, Jerry Rose’s wife, posted about Charlie’s attack on the “Port Alice News and Views Facebook Group” responders detailed that a dog was attacked and killed at Cluxewe Resort and that another dog was attacked in Zeballos.

“A dog was killed at Cluxewe Resort on Friday. There were a lot of people on the beach when it happened. Conservation was called,” said Anita Pinchette in the April 5 post, also commenting that “Another dog was attacked in Zeballos today. Our North Island Vet was working on it this afternoon. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for her. Watch your pets everyone because they are everywhere.”

To report a sighting or incident please call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 (RAPP) or #7277 on the TELUS Mobility Network.

– with files from Tyson Whitney

Previous story
Person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey

Just Posted

Cougar kills dog in Port Alice

Social media reports of North Island cougar-dog attacks on the rise

Documentary to showcase Mt.Cain’s history

“It’s invaluable to have the history captured in a way that’s intriguing.”

Black Press Career Fair on now at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy

29 employers and educational institutions represented

Telegraph Cove hosts naming contest for new 24 room lodge

“The views are going to be breathtaking.”

Port Hardy museum is in need of old work clothes

Upcoming exhibit to display North Island work wear

Best videos of the week ending April 6

A look at some of the best video stories from the past week ending April 6, 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. golfer Hadwin makes cut with ease, will play weekend rounds at Masters

PGA pro in tie for eighth after two rounds at Augusta National

Person in custody after girl sexually assaulted in Surrey

RCMP say they don’t believe 4 a.m. incident in Whalley is related to recent sex assault in Aldergrove

Traditional medicine helps heal at missing women inquiry

From elders, counsellors and therapists, the national event includes an array of health supports

Missing and murdered inquiry emboldens those to move forward: chairwoman

Marion Buller says the inquiry’s value in that respect is too great to be calculated

B.C. man’s family slams watchdog investigation clearing RCMP officer

Report on the death of Peter De Groot ignores crucial issues, family says

Canucks rookie Adam Gaudette claims Hobey Baker Award

Gaudette led the NCAA in goals, points and points per game in 38 games for Northeastern University

B.C. firm tied to Facebook scandal got $100K from feds in 2017

AggregateIQ received the one-time contribution from the National Research Council

Most Read