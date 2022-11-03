Council agrees to move proposed dog park site from Park Drive to Trustee Road

The cost for drainage at the Park Drive site was deemed to be too expensive

Aerial view of the North Island Mall on Trustee Road, which will be adjacent to the proposed dog park. (North Island Mall photo)

The District of Port Hardy is going to be relocating the proposed dog park from Park Drive to Trustee Road.

At council’s Oct. 25 meeting, a recommendation from the Parks, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Committee (PRACC) was brought forward to move the proposed dog park from Park Drive to a strip of park land on Trustee Road near the North Island Mall.

Minutes from the PRACC’s meeting stated that upon final review of the two proposed locations for the dog park, the Trustee Road site was identified as the optimal area, thanks to the following information:

No future plans to develop the area;

Adequate parking available (contingent on use agreement with owners of parking lot);

Site does not require additional drainage – able to build the site up with sand; and

there’s a dog wash business in the immediate vicinity.

Port Hardy council approved the PRACC’s recommendation, with Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt stating the cost for the drainage at the Park Drive site would have been quite substantial “so we decided to go with the dog park on Trustee Road, and there will have to be some work done, but it will be a lot easier and a lot quicker at that location.”

She added if the dog park is successful at Trustee Road the district could always open another dog park in town as well.

No timeline has been estimated for when the dog park will open.

