Aerial view of the North Island Mall on Trustee Road, which will be adjacent to the proposed dog park. (North Island Mall photo)

Aerial view of the North Island Mall on Trustee Road, which will be adjacent to the proposed dog park. (North Island Mall photo)

Council agrees to move proposed dog park site from Park Drive to Trustee Road

The cost for drainage at the Park Drive site was deemed to be too expensive

The District of Port Hardy is going to be relocating the proposed dog park from Park Drive to Trustee Road.

At council’s Oct. 25 meeting, a recommendation from the Parks, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Committee (PRACC) was brought forward to move the proposed dog park from Park Drive to a strip of park land on Trustee Road near the North Island Mall.

Minutes from the PRACC’s meeting stated that upon final review of the two proposed locations for the dog park, the Trustee Road site was identified as the optimal area, thanks to the following information:

No future plans to develop the area;

Adequate parking available (contingent on use agreement with owners of parking lot);

Site does not require additional drainage – able to build the site up with sand; and

there’s a dog wash business in the immediate vicinity.

Port Hardy council approved the PRACC’s recommendation, with Mayor Pat Corbett-Labatt stating the cost for the drainage at the Park Drive site would have been quite substantial “so we decided to go with the dog park on Trustee Road, and there will have to be some work done, but it will be a lot easier and a lot quicker at that location.”

She added if the dog park is successful at Trustee Road the district could always open another dog park in town as well.

No timeline has been estimated for when the dog park will open.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City CouncilDogs

Previous story
Fall budget update promises tax credits for clean electricity and hydrogen production
Next story
600,000 eggs donated by farmers to food banks across B.C. by end of 2022

Just Posted

Aerial view of the North Island Mall on Trustee Road, which will be adjacent to the proposed dog park. (North Island Mall photo)
Council agrees to move proposed dog park site from Park Drive to Trustee Road

Port Hardy Hospital. (Island Health photo)
Overnight emergency room closures continue to occur at the Port Hardy Hospital

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents to higher ground during November 2021 flooding in the Duncan area. The 845 mm of rain Victoria sees annually is well below many other parts of the Island, including Tahsis (4,261 mm) and Port Renfrew (3,455 mm). (Black Press Media file photo)
Islanders brace for rainy November

Ehattesaht member Lyle Billy at the new facility. Photo courtesy BCUOMA
Used oil recycling now available for Ehattesaht, Zeballos