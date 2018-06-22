PORT MCNEILL KIDS IN MOTION PHOTO The non-profit society Port McNeill Kids in Motion will have to abide by the Town of Port McNeill’s new donations policy if they want the fees for using the outdoor swimming pool to be waived this summer.

Council requests Port McNeill Kids in Motion follow donation policy

“I think because we put all this work into our new donation policy, people should be filling it out.”

Port McNeill Kids in Motion will have to abide by the town’s new donation policy if they want the fees to be waived for using the outdoor swimming pool this summer.

Kids in Motion society member Lani Siminoff wrote to council, asking them to consider waiving the swimming pool fees for its summer campers and camp leaders, or at the least provide them with a discounted rate. “Our summer camp will be going swimming Fridays from 11-12 p.m. when camp is running in July and August,” noted Siminoff.

“I know that the schools pay for swimming lessons every single year,” said Port McNeill Mayor Shirley Ackland. “I think this is something in the way of a donation…”

“We have our new paperwork for donations,” said Coun. Jay Dixon, adding Kids in Motion should be requested to fill it out. “I think because we put all this work into our new donation policy, people should be filling it out. However, it does sound like a valuable program.”

“We’ve given money to Kids in Motion before haven’t we?” asked Coun. Graham MacDonald. “I’d like to be a bad guy here and say if they wanted to start a swimming pool program they should have looked at the funding of it all… I’m just saying the fact they’ve come for money this time, and I’m not against them or anything, but running any kind of program is hard work and you have to get out there and do it — We have the responsibility of taxpayers.”

“My concern was that it was for swimming lessons, because the schools pay for swimming lessons, but if like Jay has suggested it is an ask for a donation, then if they fill out the paperwork I am happy to consider that,” said Ackland.

“Can we find out if the pool is being used at that time? Are the lifeguards sitting idle from 11-12? Is this actually going to cost us any money?” wondered Dixon.

“Of course it is,” replied MacDonald.

Council agreed to respond to Kids in Motion with a letter stating they need to apply for a donation, and directed staff to look into whether the pool is being used during those times.

According to a town document, the swimming pool costs $65 per hour. Kids in Motion will be using it four times in July and five times in August, for a grand total of $585.

