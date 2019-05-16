Council says ‘yes’ to sandwich boards on residential property

The topic of sandwich boards was originally brought up at a meeting on April 23.

The topic was originally brought up at a meeting on April 23, where a committee of the whole voted to recommend that council approve the usage of sandwich boards on residential property, so long as they be limited in size (as determined by the town’s bylaw) and that residences may only have one permitted sign per property.

At Port Hardy council’s regular meeting on May 14, council voted unanimously to approve the comittee’s recommendation.