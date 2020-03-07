Port Hardy Fire Rescue will be getting a pay raise from council. (Gazette file photo)

Council votes: Port Hardy firefighters will be getting a pay raise

Port Hardy firefighters will be getting some more coin for their efforts in serving the community.

At the Feb. 25 meeting of council, a pay raise for the fire department was discussed, and according to district documents, it was the finance committee who recommended that council increase the fire department’s pay as follows:

Fire Chief from $13,000 to $15,000;

Deputy Chief from $10,000 to $12,000;

Officers from $2,000 to $2,400; and

On Call pay from $12.50 to $12.75.

Staff recommended for council to approve the fire department remuneration package.

“I’ll move that,” said Coun. Treena Smith.

Coun. Janet Dorward seconded the motion and then council voted to approve the pay raise.

Council votes: Port Hardy firefighters will be getting a pay raise

