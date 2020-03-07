Council votes: Port Hardy firefighters will be getting a pay raise

Staff recommended for council to approve the fire department remuneration package.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue will be getting a pay raise from council. (Gazette file photo)

Port Hardy firefighters will be getting some more coin for their efforts in serving the community.

At the Feb. 25 meeting of council, a pay raise for the fire department was discussed, and according to district documents, it was the finance committee who recommended that council increase the fire department’s pay as follows:

Fire Chief from $13,000 to $15,000;

Deputy Chief from $10,000 to $12,000;

Officers from $2,000 to $2,400; and

On Call pay from $12.50 to $12.75.

“I’ll move that,” said Coun. Treena Smith.

Coun. Janet Dorward seconded the motion and then council voted to approve the pay raise.

