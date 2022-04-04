Couple and their dogs struck in ‘serious’ Vancouver Island hit-and-run

A married couple and their two dogs were all hurt after being stuck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in Lantzville last month. (Photo submitted)

A couple and their dogs were struck by an SUV, knocked into a ditch and injured in a hit-and-run in Lantzville last month.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release today, April 4, asking for any tips to help with the investigation into the incident, which happened exactly one month ago, March 4, at about 3:20 p.m. on Lorenzen Lane at the end of Superior Road.

Police say a couple reported that they had been walking their two dogs when the woman was struck by a black SUV, knocking her into her husband and into a ditch.

“[One of the victims] managed to crawl out to the roadway and saw that the suspect vehicle had stopped a short distance from them. He yelled for the driver to help but the vehicle then sped off towards Superior Road,” noted the press release.

The woman was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital with “significant” but non-life-threatening injuries and one of the dogs was “seriously injured” and required surgery on one of its legs.

“Based on where they were walking and given that the driver actually stopped the vehicle after striking them, it is inconceivable that the driver did not realize what had transpired,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-7458.

