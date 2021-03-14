Mike Scholes and Deborah Day are seen in this undated handout photo. A British couple is hoping 2021 is their year for a record-setting transatlantic balloon flight after the COVID-19 pandemic deflated their plans last year. Deborah Day and Mike Scholes of Sussex, U.K., are hoping international borders will open by summer to allow them to attempt their crossing from Sussex, N.B., to Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Couple hopes for open borders to make transatlantic balloon flight from New Brunswick

June and July the best months to attempt the crossing, couple believes

A British couple is hoping 2021 is their year for a record-setting transatlantic balloon flight after the COVID-19 pandemic deflated their plans last year.

Deborah Day and Mike Scholes of Sussex, U.K., are hoping international borders will open by summer to allow them to attempt their crossing from Sussex, N.B., to Europe.

If successful, Day would be the first woman to captain a transatlantic balloon crossing, while Scholes would become the first blind crew member on such a trip.

Scholes says June and July are the best months for the crossing, but at this point health restrictions in the U.K. and Canada prevent them from getting the balloon and crew in place.

Scholes says they’re pushing ahead with plans in the hope that borders are opened in time.

Any profits from the flight will go to the group Blind Veterans U.K. which has provided Scholes with rehabilitation and training since a hereditary condition caused him to lose his sight in 2007.

