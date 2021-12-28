Courtenay Fire Department responds to second house fire in 24-hour period

A paramedic carries a rescued cat away from the structure fire at Grant Avenue in Courtenay Tuesday, Dec. 28. Photo by Terry Farrell Steam billows from the home on Grant Avenue and 22 Street after Courtenay Fire Department personnel extinguish a fire that started on the ground floor of the home, Tuesday morning, Dec. 28. Photo by Terry Farrell Courtenay Fire Department personnel begin the clean-up process after extinguishing a fire at a home on Grant Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 28. Photo by Terry Farrell

Five people safely escaped a house fire on Grant Avenue and 22 Street in Courtenay, Tuesday morning (Dec. 28).

It was the second house fire in less than 24 hours in the city.

Neighbour Darren Monk was alerted to the fire by his wife.

“I was downstairs in the house and she just said there was smoke coming from the house on the corner so I just grabbed my boots and ran over there to see what we could do to assist them,” he said. “I asked if all the people were out of the house and they said yes… we brought them all over (to his residence) to give them some hospitality and somewhere safe and warm.”

Paramedics were tending to the occupants in the Monk residence. He said two dogs and two cats were also rescued. Monk said the fire department was extremely quick to arrive.

“They got here within three minutes,” he said.

“We got the call at 8:45 this morning and they were in the process of evacuating the house when we arrived on scene,” said Courtenay Fire Department Chief Kurt MacDonald. “Crews went in, knocked the fire down pretty quickly…. It appears everyone got out safely; some are being checked out for smoke inhalation. Crews did remove a cat, which is also getting treated right now as well.

“We do believe it started in the laundry room but as for the cause, or the source, we won’t have any idea until tomorrow when we go back and do the investigation at that time.”

All occupants of the property have been provided accommodations through the Emergency Support Services.

