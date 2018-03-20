Geoff Bennett has two million reasons to smile, after winning the jackpot in the Saturday, March 17 BC/49. Photo supplied

Courtenay man identified as Vancouver Island’s newest multi-millionaire

Geoffrey Bennett won the March 17 BC/49 jackpot

  • Mar. 20, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Courtenay resident Geoffrey Bennett will be spending a lot more time in his happy place thanks to matching all six numbers to win the $2 million BC/49 jackpot on March 17.

Bennett, a self-proclaimed fishing enthusiast, plans to celebrate by purchasing a new boat and gear for future fishing expeditions.

“I have been playing the lottery for many years and have always imagined myself winning,” said Bennett. “I never thought it would be a reality. Now that I have won, it feels great because I can do whatever I want.”

In addition to a new boat, Bennett may consider buying a house near Gold River, where he likes to go fishing.

“I’m looking forward to relaxing and being in my happy place – the great outdoors, fishing my heart out,” said Bennett, who purchased the winning ticket at Cumberland Mini Mart in Cumberland.

BC/49 is a B.C.-only lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays that gives players a chance to win up to $2 million.

Previous story
Janet Austin announced as B.C.’s new lieutenant governor
Next story
RCMP warn public to stop pouring gas on fires after three incidents

Just Posted

Pacific Coastal Airlines in the hot seat at council meeting

Boothroyd noted Pacific Coastal Airlines “Give is larger than the size of our footprint.”

Sedin Family Foundation sponsors Port Hardy youth to attend leadership conference and Canucks game

“I’m really grateful to the Sedins for making it possible”

Ocean expedition explores never-before-seen depths on B.C.’s Central Coast

The expedition visited Bella Bella on their Central Coast route

North Island author Lucy Haché to launch second book at Café Guido in Port Hardy

‘Lucy Haché is a writer and adventurer of First Nations/Métis and Scottish/Irish descent’

North Island Farmers’ Market named Farmers Market of the Year!

The North Island Farmers’ Market Association takes home BC wide award.

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

UVic basketball coach Kathryn Shields inducted into Order of Canada

Sea lion with rope wrapped around neck saved by Vancouver Aquarium

Steller sea lions are a species of special concern and some populations are endangered in parts of Alaska

B.C. can learn from Washington’s wine industry growth

Winery owner cites importance of industry collaboration

50-million-year-old fossil found in B.C. town makes history

Paleontologist Dr. Bruce Archibald says Princeton, B.C. is becoming famous for giving up rare fossils

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver

Speeding pickup truck shown illegally passing on highway shoulder

Well-known former B.C. radio personality and politician Barrie Clark dies

Clark remembered as a fair-minded ‘statesman,’ who always saw the big picture

Police officers injured in Trans Mountain pipeline arrests: RCMP

One suffered a head injury after being kicked, another hurt a knee, and a third hurt a hand

Most Read