B.C. Ferries urges people to avoid non-essential travel. (B.C. Ferries photo)

COVID-19: B.C. Ferry traffic is down by over 50 per cent out of Port Hardy

B.C. Ferries wants non-essential travellers to stay home

Port Hardy ferry traffic has reduced by over half from previous years due to travel restrictions related to the novel coronavirus.

Vehicle traffic is down by 33 per cent, while passenger traffic is down by 60 per cent, over averages from the past three years. This represents several hundred thousand dollars in lost revenue. A back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests at least $340,000 lost.

B.C. Ferries did not respond to questions of whether this revenue loss would affect services going forward, but said the impact was “significant.”

In April, they cut direct service between Bella Coola and Port Hardy, instead offering longer indirect routes.

Routes between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert, with stops in Bella Bella, Bella Coola, Klemtu, Ocean Falls and Shearwater are being serviced by the Northern Expedition and Nimpkish vessels.

Even as the province prepares to gradually reopen, B.C. Ferries urges people to avoid non-essential travel.

READ MORE: B.C. Ferries asking people to again avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Do you have something to add to this story or something else we should report on? Email:
zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

@ZoeDucklow

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc ferryCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19
Next story
BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Just Posted

COVID-19: B.C. Ferry traffic is down by over 50 per cent out of Port Hardy

B.C. Ferries wants non-essential travellers to stay home

Port Hardy mayor clarifies controversial ‘multiplex project tax’

‘The tax money is in reserve’

North Island MP calls for a funding program fix for local businesses

MP Rachel Blaney calls on ministers to urgently fix programs that are leaving behind local businesses in remote and rural communities

Mayor sees bright future for Port Alice despite dormant pulp mill owing $272 million

Port Alice’s main employer and tax payer has left the village on the hook for $1.8 million

Town of Port McNeill wins prize for display of Liberator Tulips

Check the flowers out as you start the walk along the Rotary Trail.

Post-COVID grocery store sales high but below the mid-March peak, StatCan says

The March surge came as Canadians re-stocked depleted pantries

Overdose advisory issued for all of Vancouver Island

Island Health noted increase in overdose deaths last week

Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola asking non-essential travellers to stay away

The remote coastal first nation is concerned about COVID-19 with increased summer tourism

Feds pledge aid, financing for large and medium sized businesses affected by COVID-19

Programs will place limits on dividends, share buy-backs and executive pay.

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

BC Ferries reminds people to avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Are COVID-19 mutations cause for alarm? Experts say no, viruses change often

A vaccine could be updated similarly to how flu shots are changed for new strains

Nova Scotia mass killer’s semi-automatic guns believed to have come from U.S.

The Mounties are still declining to reveal the brand or the calibre of the weapons

One dead, two injured following a large fire at North Saanich Marina

One boat has sunk, nearby resident says they heard an explosion ‘sounding like a cannon’

Most Read