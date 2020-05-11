COVID-19: B.C. Ferry traffic is down by over 50 per cent out of Port Hardy

Port Hardy ferry traffic has reduced by over half from previous years due to travel restrictions related to the novel coronavirus.

Vehicle traffic is down by 33 per cent, while passenger traffic is down by 60 per cent, over averages from the past three years. This represents several hundred thousand dollars in lost revenue. A back-of-the-envelope calculation suggests at least $340,000 lost.

B.C. Ferries did not respond to questions of whether this revenue loss would affect services going forward, but said the impact was “significant.”

In April, they cut direct service between Bella Coola and Port Hardy, instead offering longer indirect routes.

Routes between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert, with stops in Bella Bella, Bella Coola, Klemtu, Ocean Falls and Shearwater are being serviced by the Northern Expedition and Nimpkish vessels.

Even as the province prepares to gradually reopen, B.C. Ferries urges people to avoid non-essential travel.

