A server wears a face shield while working on the patio at Chambar restaurant in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

The province has recorded 13 new cases and one new death due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday (June 23).

That brings B.C. to 2,835 test positive cases overall. The recorded death was a senior in longterm care in Vancouver Coastal Health, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

There are a total of 174 active cases in the province, with 16 people hospitalized and seven of those in ICU.

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix presented updated modelling Tuesday, showing that the province is at about 65 per cent of normal, pre-COVID interactions. In May, the province presented 60 per cent as the target amount.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

British ColumbiaCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
‘Increasingly centralized approach’ leads Haida Gwaii SPCA council members to resign
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Just Posted

Port Alice wants performance bond from next pulp mill owner

Mayor says multiple parties expressing interest in old mill site, declines specifics

Baseball equipment donated to Quatsino First Nation youth by RCMP

Officers looking forward to playing a game when physical distancing lets up

People in the north Island to benefit from economic development projects

A total of $438,580 is going to eight projects across the north Island.

Port Alice pulp mill creditors unlikely to get paid, trustee says

The bankrupt mill owner owes at least $272 million

VIDEO: North Island Secondary School grad 2020

North Island Secondary School celebrated its 2020 graduation ceremony on June 18.

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

‘Disgusting’: Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

Transport Canada investigating after helicopter lands on Tofino Beach

Aircraft startles beachgoers at Cox Bay on June 14.

‘Increasingly centralized approach’ leads Haida Gwaii SPCA council members to resign

Former BC SPCA members say proposals currently under consultation do not favour small communities

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

B.C. changing rules as strata property insurance costs rise

Law to end referral fees, limit what needs to be insured

UBC study seeks to learn if at-home workout apps improve health during pandemic

Trial will give people access to yoga, HIIT or barre training

Most Read