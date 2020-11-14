The Qualicum Beach Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 will be closed for 10 days. (RCL Branch 76 Photo)

The Qualicum Beach Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 will be closed for 10 days. (RCL Branch 76 Photo)

COVID-19: Legion branch closed on Vancouver Island for 10 days after low-risk exposure

Island Health advises members and public to closely monitor themselves

The Qualicum Beach Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 will be closed for 10 days due to low-risk COVID-19 exposure.

Island Health notified the branch that the exposure happened between Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact tracing has been initiated to identify any staff and public who need to self-isolate.

According to Island Health’s regional communicable disease consultant, Michael McKinley, a low-risk exposure means not being in close proximity to an infectious person for an extended period of time; and being unlikely to develop COVID-19 from this exposure.

READ MORE: Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary now has ‘cluster’ of COVID-19 cases, too

Members and guests at the branch during the period of exposure do not need to self-isolate but are advised to monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include headaches, muscle aches, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, loss of taste and smell, fever and chills, shortness of breath, sore throat, cough or worsening of chronic cough. If you develop symptoms, you are advised to self-isolate at home and call Island Health at 1-844-901-8442 to arrange for testing.

The Legion will re-open on Nov. 23.

Michael.Briones@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Coronavirusqualicum beachRoyal Canadian Legion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Couple, reported missing in Nanaimo Lakes area, found safe and sound

Just Posted

Tyler Thomson led a crew of city staff, councillors and community members on a walking tour of Port Hardy to point out some initial opportunities for improving active transportation. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Port Hardy looking for walkers, cyclist and scooter-ers to give input on infrastructure

An Active Transportation Plan is being developed, and they want commmunity feedback

Cumulative COVID-19 cases by local health region as of Oct. 31, 2020. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
November already with more COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island than all of October

Latest update from B.C. Centre for Disease Control breaks down the numbers for local Island regions

Track COVID-19 in the North Island health region online. (Black Press file photo)
Here’s how to track all the COVID-19 cases in the North Island region

Learn how to track cases in your region online.

The federal government has launched consultations to establish a plan to transition open-net pen salmon farms out of B.C. waters. (Black Press file photo)
Open-net salmon farms on their way out of B.C. waters

Fed begins transition process but what will replace the pens remains unclear

Jack Amos (left) and Joe Robertson (right) will be running from Port Hardy to Victoria beginning Sunday, to raise funds for a Victoria based charity that supports single parents. Photo courtesy, Joe Robertson.
Vancouver Island pair running the length of Vancouver Island to fundraise for single parents

Runners Joe Robertson and Jack Amos will begin on Nov. 15 from Port Hardy and end at Mile Zero, Victoria

Tuesday, Nov. 17 is Take a Hike Day. Above, people hike Elk Mountain on Sept. 5, 2014 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 15 to 21

Take a Hike Day, Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day and Adoption Day are all coming up this week

The Qualicum Beach Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 will be closed for 10 days. (RCL Branch 76 Photo)
COVID-19: Legion branch closed on Vancouver Island for 10 days after low-risk exposure

Island Health advises members and public to closely monitor themselves

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Tamara Sandulak, 29, and Cody Martin, 32, reported missing Thursday, have been found. (Photo submitted)
Couple, reported missing in Nanaimo Lakes area, found safe and sound

Tamara Sandulak and Cody Martin reported missing Thursday

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Almost a year to the day of his disappearance, Lake Cowichan RCMP have announced they've found the body of Colin Court. Court was last seen fishing from his kayak on the lake. (Courtesy of Bill Court)
Body of fisherman who went missing a year ago recovered from Cowichan Lake

Two days shy of exactly a year from the day he went… Continue reading

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Most Read