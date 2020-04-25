(Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is announcing a $62.5-million aid package to help the country’s fish and seafood processors protect workers from COVID-19.

Trudeau said today the money is earmarked for personal protective equipment and to help fish and seafood companies adapt their plants to comply with health directives.

The prime minister says the funding can also help pay for other equipment such as freezers, so that companies can store food products while they adapt their factories to ensure workers can maintain a safe distance from one another.

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people.

READ MORE: B.C. records 95 new COVID-19 cases with nearly half from Mission prison outbreak

COVID-19 infections are disrupting other parts of the country’s food sector, including the meat processing industry.

Cargill shut down its plant just north of High River, Alta., earlier this week after an outbreak of COVID-19 and the death of one employee.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels
Next story
Stronger, more modern B.C. legal system to emerge from COVID pandemic: minister

Just Posted

Alert Bay woman dies of COVID-19 as death toll reaches 100 in B.C.

Roughly 411 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

LETTER: Port Hardy Lions Club responds to pickleball article

‘it seemed to be another write up where all involved needed their hands slapped by a super hero’

North Island MLA Claire Trevena speaks on new supports available amid COVID-19 pandemic

‘the challenges of COVID-19 are having a particular impact on the most vulnerable in our province’

RCMP donates essential items to Gwa’Sala-‘Nakwaxda-xw members

The RCMP thanked Soap for Hope and all those involved for making this amazing donation possible.

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: A sunrise at Side Bay

‘I’ve been to Side Bay many times and know the road well’

VIDEO: Vancouver Island retirement community answers dance-off challenge

Berwick on the Lake residents show their moves out on their balconies

Saanich seniors, care home staff create “This Little Light of Mine” music video to raise spirits amid the pandemic

Video sent to residents’ families as visits not permitted

COVID-19: Ottawa announces $62.5 million for country’s fish and seafood sector

Fish and seafood are among the country’s top food exports and the industry employs roughly 72,000 people

Stronger, more modern B.C. legal system to emerge from COVID pandemic: minister

The groups will address B.C.’s immediate and long-term needs within the justice system

PHOTOS: Nightly singalong raises spirits of Victoria neighbourhood

Residents line Chamberlain Street, sing together to build community while social distancing

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

Crumpet the orphaned bear cub recovering at Vancouver Island wildlife centre

Baby bruin found weak and underweight in Qualicum Beach

Friends give Island veteran a drive-by 99th birthday greeting

Jim Cooper of Courtenay is one of a couple of Second World War veterans in the community

Most Read