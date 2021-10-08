Island Health declared an outbreak that occurred at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre in September is now over. (Black Press Media file photo)

Island Health declared an outbreak that occurred at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre in September is now over. (Black Press Media file photo)

COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria long-term care home declared over

Victoria Chinatown Care Centre saw two cases on Sept. 19, no other cases since

The COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care home in Victoria has been declared over by Island Health.

The organization said that they implemented strategies to best respond to the outbreak and all additional test results are negative.

On Sept. 19, two residents tested positive for COVID-19, however, no other cases in residents or staff members were identified.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria schools see 4 new COVID-19 exposures

When the outbreak was announced, Island Health took immediate action to support Victoria Chinatown Care Centre to protect the health of all residents and staff, a release said.

Victoria Chinatown Care Centre is partaking in extensive cleaning, as part of standard end-of-outbreak protocols, which began Oct. 6.

Pre-planned visitors and outings, as well as admissions and transfers, will resume on Oct. 12.

Resident movement around the home will also resume and appropriate use of personal protective equipment for staff and visitors will continue.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

COVID-19Island Health

Previous story
New mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements will not apply to BC Ferries
Next story
Owner of Hope’s Rolly’s Restaurant remains defiant after having business licence suspended

Just Posted

Kwakiutl chief Calvin Hunt working on the 30-foot totem pole. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
VIDEO: New Coast Guard station totem making a statement on the North Island

Port Hardy Fire Rescue on scene at Highland Manor. (PHFR - Adam Harding photo)
Port Hardy Fire Rescue knocks down another late night apartment fire

Four grids represented in the high-resolution overland tsunami mapping. Phase one of the project focused on the Kyuquot & Nuchatlitz Grids and phase two will be Quatsino & Nootka Grids. Photo supplied
Tsunami maps available for areas from Muchalaht Inlet to Cape Scott Provincial Park

The Quatsino First Nation is one of 17 First Nations in Vancouver Island to receive funding to complete well-being and poverty-reduction plans and projects. (Quatsino First Nation photo)
Quatsino First Nation gets funding for a series on community wellness