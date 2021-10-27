COVID-19-related hospital cases continue to rise in B.C.

B.C. hospitals have 422 patients with active COVID-19 infections as of Wednesday, an increase of 32 from what was reported Tuesday, with 157 of them in intensive care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday there was a correction in the number of hospitalized patients reported in Interior Health, with additional cases to be reported in Wednesday’s total.

“As of Oct. 26, Interior Health has changed the primary source of COVID-19 hospitalization surveillance data,” the health ministry said in its COVID-19 update Wednesday. “This change in data source will lead to a one-time increase in the number of ever and currently reported COVID-19 hospitalizations. This change is retrospective to the beginning of the pandemic though primarily affects cases reported since August 2021.”

Public health teams confirmed 609 new cases Oct. 27, an increase after several days of decline in new confirmed cases. There have been six more deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The number of new cases is provisional due to a delayed data refresh, the statement says.

Five of the six deaths reported Wednesday were in the Fraser Health region, and one in Northern Health.

There have been five more health-care facility outbreaks declared, at Queen’s Park Care Centre in New Westminster, Rosemary Heights Seniors Village and Pacific Carlton Seniors Community in Surrey, Rideau Retirement Residence in Burnaby and Tabor Home in Abbotsford. An outbreak at Sunset Manor in Chilliwack has been declared over, for a total of 32 active outbreaks in acute and long-term care.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Oct. 17:

• 257 new cases in Fraser Health, 2,043 active

• 79 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 676 active

• 92 new cases in Interior Health, 642 active

• 126 new cases in Northern Health, 804 active

• 55 new cases in Island Health, 524 active

