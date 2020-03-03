COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus
With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
“We were down by one and then we came back and beat them because we worked as a team”
On Monday morning the third earthquake with a magnitude higher that 4.0 in 2020 to hit B.C. coast
“we’ve been having lots of drinks and having lots of fun on the ice”
“There’s always been an issue with fireworks and how they’ve been used in our community”
“thank you to all of our advertisers and our loyal readership”
Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus
Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past
Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home
It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer
Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28
Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area
Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough
Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy
Team also called up two defencemen from the AHL and reassigned a forward to Utica
The virus has already dampened OECD expectations for economic growth this year
Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough
Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past
Vernon’s Jim Cotter and company fall 6-3 to New Brunswick Tuesday morning
“We were down by one and then we came back and beat them because we worked as a team”
Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus