Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)

COVID-19 variant prompts ban on travellers from southern Africa

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada

Canada has banned visitors from southern Africa after the discovery of a new variant of concern in the region.

The new variant, deemed Omicron, first emerged in South Africa and coincided with a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in that region in recent weeks, according to the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile Global Affairs will issue an advisory to discourage non-essential travel to South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Currently there are no direct flights from South Africa to Canada.

Opposition parties and provincial premiers have called for strict border measures to prevent cases of the potentially dangerous new variant from being imported into Canada.

More to come.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Former B.C. driving instructor dies days after Crown says sex assault charges won’t be laid

Just Posted

Romana Pasca, North Island College’s manager of international projects, partnerships and global education, says more than $1 million in new grant funding will mean more NIC students will be able to gain international perspectives through study abroad. Photo supplied
North Island College receives more than $1 million for student study abroad

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Fish farmers say data refutes sea lice drop-off after Discovery Islands restocking ban

Members of Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP work to transport residents of the Meadow Glen Apartments to higher ground due to flooding in the Duncan area in mid-November. (Sarah Simpson/Citizen)
Vancouver Island’s 2021 weather may be a walk in the park compared to what’s to come

A rockfish. Courtesy Central Coast Indigenous Resource Alliance.
Researchers uncover and map biological hotspots of B.C.’s Central Coast