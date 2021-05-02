WestJet flight 3171 arrived in Comox on April 29 at approximately 11 a.m. It has been identified by the BC Centre for Disease Control with a COVID case aboard. (Black Press file photo)

COVID case confirmed on flight into Comox

April 27 flight from Calgary on BCCDC list

The BC Centre for Disease Control has issued a notice of exposure to COVID-19 on a flight from Calgary to Comox.

The April 29 WestJet flight 3171 from Calgary to Comox had a confirmed case of COVID-19 aboard.

According to the BCCDC website, the affected rows were 3-9, although anyone who was on that flight is asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

It was the third COVID exposure on a flight coming into, or departing Comox in the month of April.

The April 14 flight 3171 also had a confirmed case, and the April 9 WestJet flight 3172, from Comox to Calgary is on the list as well.

